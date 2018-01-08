Dewa Wins Eight Global Innovation Awards

DEWA won three gold prizes in the Idea of the Year category, and Team Idea of the Year.

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has been recognised as a global leader in innovation and creativity after winning eight international awards and honourable mentions in nine categories, at the awards ceremony in Arizona USA, at the 75th Ideas.America.

DEWA won three gold prizes in the Idea of the Year category, and Team Idea of the Year. DEWA also received three silver awards: the performance excellence for savings per implemented suggestion award, the annual net savings per eligible employee, and performance excellence for total dollars saved. DEWA also received a silver award for Safety Idea of the Year.

DEWA also received the bronze award for the Best Program Administrator, the Kudos Award, and honourable mentions for the participating team, and another in the Best Communication Excellence category, and an honourable mention in the Evaluator of the Year Award.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, has expressed his happiness with this great achievement, which is a new global recognition of DEWA’s efforts to instill a culture of creativity, innovation and excellence in government work as part of its vision to become a sustainable innovative world-class utility. This also supports the objectives of the National Innovation Strategy, launched by The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum , to make the UAE one of the most innovative countries in the world, and the Dubai Innovation Strategy, adopted by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council who is also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, to make Dubai the most innovative city in the world.

"Our efforts in innovation actively support our leadership’s initiatives to anticipate, shape the future, and prepare for changes. We are committed to implementing best practices, in accordance with the highest international standards, and constitute innovation in its core character. In turn, this is strengthening DEWA’s leading position among service institutions, locally, regionally, and internationally. The awards received by DEWA, for its innovative initiatives and projects from prestigious international institutions, are a testament to its superiority in establishing innovation as a work method and a culture. Ideas America 2017, the world's largest platform for sharing best practices and innovative and creative ideas, is a product of continuous work and tireless efforts by teams that have adopted innovation and continuous development within their plans and strategies," said Al Tayer.

"DEWA provides all the opportunities to enhance and develop the knowledge and creativity of employees in a creative environment that stimulates creativity and innovation, and has raised the importance of innovation to 40 percent in its strategic plan. DEWA aims to focus on the future, the innovation and happiness of all stakeholders," added Al Tayer.

