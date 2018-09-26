DIB’s Double Your Salary Promotion Brings Joy to More Than 100 New Customers

10 runners-up were selected for every draw, each receiving an AED 5,000 pre-loaded DIB card.

Follow > Disable alert for Dubai Islamic Bank Follow >

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the UAE’s largest Islamic Bank, has today marked the end of a hugely successful promotion with the announcement of the twelfth and final grand winner of its “Double Your Salary. Double Your Joy” monthly campaign, held at DIB’s Mall of the Emirates branch.

Launched in September 2017, the campaign saw new customers who moved their payroll or salary account to the bank entered into a draw to double their salary for that month. The first draw took place in October 2017 and has since brought happiness to a total of 132 winners of various nationalities in 12 public draws. Each draw took place under the supervision of the relevant Economic Departments in malls in Dubai and Sharjah. 10 runners-up were selected for every draw, each receiving an AED 5,000 pre-loaded DIB card.

Commenting on the success of the campaign, Nasser Al Awadhi, Chief of Consumer Banking, at Dubai Islamic Bank said; “Championing customer satisfaction has always been core to the bank’s successful growth and we are overjoyed at having been able to realize the hopes and dreams of over 130 customers during the last 12 months. We are excited to announce the final winners and congratulate them all on being part of the unprecedented success of our double your salary promotion.”

The last grand winner of this draw, [Adham Said Attia, Egyptian resident] said: “I am amazed and feel blessed to have won this money. It’s astonishing to think that something as simple as transferring my salary to the bank has helped me out in this way.”

With the bank achieving an 18% growth in the salary transfer acquisition numbers over the year, the campaign has been a resounding success becoming a focus of significant attention on social media channels and featuring in print and on radio across the UAE.

Salary Transfer Account customers enjoy a range of distinctive benefits such as free remittance to their home country, a one month salary in advance facility, an auto finance and personal finance facility at a competitive profit rate and much more. Keeping customers’ convenience in mind, DIB makes it easy to open a salary transfer account through its branches and digital portals.