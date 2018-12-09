Director of Dubai Customs Inspects Facilities at Dubai Airport

Inspection officers at the airport are very welcoming and helpful to passengers, and this is no strange to Emiratis, who always embrace the values of tolerance, giving and respect to others.

Director of Dubai Customs, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih visited the Passenger Operations Department at Dubai International Airport on Sunday 2nd December 2018 to review the facilities provided to passengers. He congratulated the inspection officers on the UAE 47th National Day and thanked them for their hard work and vigilance.

Musabih pointed out that inspection officers at the airport are very welcoming and helpful to passengers, and this is no strange to Emiratis, who always embrace the values of tolerance, giving and respect to others.

This also helps boost Dubai and its world status as a tourist and trade hub, he said.

“Dubai Customs is the first protection line and its first priority is to ensure safety and security of the emirate’s borders and entry points. It also plays an important role in supporting the national economy by attracting more foreign investments and facilitating trade” he added.

Statistics from the Passenger Operations Department on the first ten months of 2018 revealed that the Department has dealt with more than 21 million passengers coming into Dubai, and checked around 30 million suitcases from around 167,000 flights. These statistics included terminals 1,2, and 3 at Dubai International Airport, and Al Maktoum Airport.

Dubai Customs has recently launched iDeclare. The new app which allows UAE travellers to check customs rules, declare items before arriving and calculate duty that they will have to pay on goods they bring to the country.

“Following the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai we launched iDeclare which reduces the passengers’ waiting time from 45 minutes to only 5 minutes”.

Musabih said making passengers happy and satisfied is a priority. For that Dubai Customs employs the most advanced AI technologies to ensure speed and accuracy in all facilities including the check-in counters, baggage-screening facilities, passport counters, especially with the UAE preparing intensively to host EXPO 2020.

At the end of the tour Musabih expressed satisfaction over the high-end services being provided to passengers.