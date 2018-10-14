Discover the Flavors of the World at Rixos Alamein

Rixos Alamein extends to a series of dining and beverage offerings, showcasing the best of globally inspired cuisines which includes Turkish, Lebanese and Mediterranean fare.

Rixos Alamein welcomes guests to dine and enjoy a wide range of exquisite culinary concepts like no other. Tantalize your taste buds to irresistible delights featuring only the best seasonal ingredients the property has to offer in a world-class lifestyle destination.

Home to some of the finest contemporary restaurants, Rixos Alamein extends to a series of dining and beverage offerings, showcasing the best of globally inspired cuisines which includes Turkish, Lebanese and Mediterranean fare. The restaurants feature an array of delicacies carefully crafted using only premium ingredients that exudes quality and authentic flavours that is set to delight one’s palate.

Comprising of six restaurants and seven bars, diners are spoilt for choice. Guests can luxuriate amid a stylish and elegant setting with exceptional views of the Mediterranean Coast or let your taste buds dive and take a bite of the sea, with Rixos Alamein very own seafood restaurant featuring the freshest seafood selection the sea has to offer.

Erkan Yildirim, Board Member and Managing Director of Rixos Hospitality Egypt, said, “Our food and beverage outlets combines classic dishes with a modern flare. We are committed in catering to the growing trends and demands to ensure our dishes satisfy even the most discerning guests by presenting exceptional culinary flavours.”