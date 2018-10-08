Discover Rixos Premium Seagate, a Luxury Lifestyle Destination at the Heart of Sharm El Sheikh

The Aqua Park synonymous with unparalleled excitement is built to accommodate 1,800 visitors.

Effective immediately, Egypt’s iconic multi concept beach destination RixosSeagate Sharm operated by Rixos Hotels, will be renamed and rebranded to Rixos Premium Seagate. The announcement precedes the launch of the property’s highly anticipated Aqua Park, integrated resort expansion and the reveal of its new premium concept.

The Aqua Park synonymous with unparalleled excitement is built to accommodate 1,800 visitors. A destination in itself, the facility features 16 thrilling water slides, a state-of-the-art wave pool, a food court bearing global brands, two lounges, and cutting-edge locker rooms. Taking centre stage at Rixos Premium Seagate is its vast menu of adventure and entertainment amenities which includes a bouldering wall, go-kart tracks, playgrounds, tennis, football, and basketball courts.

“With all the new offerings coming on board, we are transforming the iconic Rixos Seagate Sharm to a world-class lifestyle destination Rixos Premium Seagate, poised to achieve cult status within the region,” said Semih Elbaba, General Manager of Rixos Premium Seagate.

The expansion also includes the addition of 256 luxuriant rooms to its existing 783. Each masterfully designed accommodation features a stunning garden, pool, or sea view, contemporary furnishings and original art. To further enhance its signature ultra-all-inclusive upgrade, the resort is redefining its culinary landscape with new premium beverages, minibar selections and revamped gastronomic offerings which are as authentically inspired as the property itself.

Commenting on the expansion, Elbaba stated, “The new guest rooms were conceived to elevate relaxation. Every little detail has been thoughtfully designed from luxurious textures to sophisticated refinements to make for a premium guest experience”.

Rixos Premium Seagate offers an array of bespoke, exclusive experiences designed to bring guests closer to the soul of Egypt. Take a dive to explore the destination’s very own protected coral reef, or immerse your senses in a holistic wellness package at the spa. Learn about the region’s culture and heritage by paying a visit to the Sharm El Sheikh Market, Nabq Bay, Naama Bay, Il Mercato, or the Soho Square which all lie within close proximity to the property.

Rixos Premium Seagate together with Rixos Sharm El Sheikh are also bringing the biggest names of pop culture to its New Year celebrations at Rixos Sharm El Sheikh. Having previously hosted world renowned artists since its opening, this year’s artists will include Egyptian stars Amr Diab and Tamer Hosny, and Romania’s very own Alexandra Stan.

“As Rixos Hotels’ vibrant portfolio continues expanding its footprint globally, it shows our vigorous efforts to shape the international hospitality market are delivering results. We are eager to showcase the impact of our ultra all inclusive brand and can’t wait to establish this luxury concept in Egypt with Rixos Premium Seagate,” concluded Elbaba.