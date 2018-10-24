Discover an Ultra-All-Inclusive Getaway in Ras Al Khaimah

Rixos Bab al Bahr is a family favorite, as it brings all-day fun for young guests with Rixy Club.

Follow > Disable alert for Bab al Bahr Disable alert for Ras Al Khaimah Follow >

Rixos Bab al Bahr the award-winning all-inclusive resort is located on Marjan island, Ras al Khaimah is the perfect escape for guests looking for a peaceful retreat away from hustle of the city. Patrons can experience genuine Turkish hospitality, unparalleled luxury experiences and remarkable guest services with the distinctive ultra-all-inclusive package available throughout the season.

The famed ultra-all-inclusive concept has been a hit for guests looking for an outstanding staycation where families and friends can enjoy an abundance of seasonal entertainment programs exquisitely created to bring paradise to Ras Al Khaimah. Guest can enjoy unlimited food and premium beverages from the resort’ fifteen dining options including 8 restaurants and 7 nightlife venues, and access to all leisure facilities. Relish on spectacular views of the crystal blue Arabian Gulf with a panoramic view from the array of well-appointed rooms and suites, that features, personalized beds, marbled bathroom, and LED TV. Guests can also enjoy activities such as water sports, football, volleyball, hiking, or unwind at one of the eight swimming pools or rejuvenate in Ras Al Khaimah’s largest wellness center, Anjana Spa for signature treatments and experiences.

Rixos Bab al Bahr is a family favorite, as it brings all-day fun for young guests with Rixy Club. The club’s expert personnel are ready to give little ones the time of their lives with Rixy disco, games, cinema, treasure hunt, and talent show giving parents an opportunity to relax and indulge in an array of experiences available in the resort.