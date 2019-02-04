DMCA Holds Workshop to Enhance Competitiveness of Marine Leisure Sector in Line With 'Sea Dubai' Initiative

During the event

In line with its strategy to enhance the quality of various services in Dubai's maritime sector and ensure customers' happiness through collaboration with the private sector, the Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) organized an extensive workshop for private companies in the yacht industry. The workshop is the first of a series following the recent launch of 'Sea Dubai' initiative aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of Dubai as a world class destination in this major sector.

The workshop was recently held on the Queen Elizabeth 2 at Mina Rashid, which witnessed wide participation by private companies providing services related to all aspects of operations on yacht businesses. It is also part of the efforts of the Maritime Authority to drive growth in the maritime sector by supporting yacht activities in line with Dubai's economic diversification strategy.

The interactive workshop further highlighted DMCA's ongoing efforts in developing a modern and supportive infrastructure for the yacht sector in Dubai which further boosts its global reputation as an integrated marine environment ideal for investments. These innovative initiatives in cooperation with the private sector is in line with the Authority's objectives under the 'Maritime Sector Strategy' which seeks to develop, organize and strengthen the maritime sector and Dubai's leading position as a world-class maritime hub.

The 'Sea Dubai' initiative was created to promote Dubai's marine leisure sector and attract a wide array of private companies providing products and services in the industry. It seeks to further position Dubai as a leading destination for the boating and yachts enthusiasts around the world.

In addition to providing information on leisure and recreation venues, marinas operating in the emirate and the types of yachts available in Dubai, the initiative also offers a platform for quick and easy access to a wide variety of mooring services; entertainment destinations; floating restaurants; yacht clubs and marinas; yacht rentals; maritime transport and its suppliers; maritime transportation such as water taxis; activities; swimming; and marine sports of all kinds.

Amer Ali, Executive Director of DMCA noted that the interactive workshop had a productive discussion and outcome in terms of consolidating the joint efforts between the public and private sectors to launch major initiatives that support the drive to a globally competitive marine sector by further improving the key elements of the yacht sector. He emphasized that 'Sea Dubai' was formed to enrich yachting experience within regional waters, complementing the emirate's success in improving, developing and consolidating its leadership as an international center for marine activities and one of the most sophisticated and competitive maritime capitals in the world.