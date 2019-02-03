Do More, See More and Play More With Samsung’s New Galaxy Tab S4

Galaxy Tab S4

Follow > Disable alert for Samsung Follow >

Samsung tablets are designed to be portable productivity stations and to become a do-everything family device. From serving as a note-taking machine and creative tool to functioning as an e-reader and gaming centre, Samsung tablets are built with the most impressive display and powerful performance to deliver the ultimate productivity and entertainment experience.

If there is one value which captures the modern work culture, it is multitasking. Packed with best-in-class productivity and entertainment features, the Galaxy Tab S4 is designed to help users power through their work and make the most of every day. As the first tablet to offer support for stand-alone Samsung DeX, the Galaxy Tab S4 gives users the option to switch from the Android interface to a desktop experience instantly. With Samsung DeX, user can open multiple desktop-style windows for your Android apps, including the Microsoft Office suite, directly on the Galaxy Tab S4, and re-size them when needed.

The Galaxy Tab S4 features a 10.5-inch, Super AMOLED display that delivers a larger, higher definition screen perfect for gaming or watching high-definition video. When it comes to audio, it comes with four speakers tuned by AKG with Dolby Atmos® sound technology, which brings entertainment to life through moving audio that flows all around you.

Whether at the office, at home, or on-the-go, the Galaxy Tab S4 keeps users going with a 7,300mAh battery that provides up to 15 hours of video playback1. Additionally, with Samsung Knox, Samsung’s defense-grade mobile security platform, customers and companies can ensure critical information is protected at multiple levels of the device. IT managers can also tailor the employee interface to align with business needs.

Samsung’s S Pen comes in box with the Galaxy Tab S4 to satisfy even more productive needs. It offers users a great way to express their creativity and communicate. They can take notes on the fly through the Screen-Off Memo feature, as well as navigate, translate and organize notes through Samsung Notes, and even send personalized texts through Samsung Live Message – all with the S Pen.

The Galaxy Tab S4 also features new and improved capabilities designed to manage your connected devices and lifestyle. Plus, the Galaxy Tab S4’s Daily Board3 allows you to view your favourite photos and everyday information such as the weather, calendar and time in one, easy-to-access place.