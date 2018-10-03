Dollar Inaugurates a New Office in Oman

Dollar has existing six branches in Oman that cater to tourist, business travellers, and various corporate clients.

Dollar, one of the fastest growing car rental companies in the region, has inaugurated its new office in the Sultanate of Oman, as part of its strategy to position itself as the top preferred car rental company in the country.

The transfer of the Dollar Oman Head Office and Operations in the new 5,000 sqm facility will offer customers easy and quick access to a number of car rental services provided by the company.

Marwan Al Mulla, General Manager of Dollar UAE and Oman, commented: “We have streamlined our operations and shifted the Dollar Oman Head Office and Operations to a new office location. The new office provides capacity for the head office and operations who will be working to enhance operational efficiencies to help us continue to grow and keep pace with our client’s needs. We are looking forward to increased travellers to Oman and relocating to a new office will allow us to provide the superior service and exceptional value to our customers.”

More and more visitors are entering Oman, with a registered increase of 100,000 visitors in the first half of 2018 compared to the same period last year. The country received a total of 1.4 million people through May 2018, according to figures released by the National Centre for Statistics.

The opening of the Dollar Oman office is one of the key achievements of the car rental company this year. Other major accomplishments include the opening of the 24-hour counter at the new Muscat International Airport; reduction in paper wastage by introducing the paperless vehicle check-in and check-out; introduction of a new mobile application to help customer book vehicles from anywhere at any given time and the acquisition of more than 100 vehicles to increase the market share.

“We want to continue to be a role model in the car rental industry in Oman and in the region and provide the best performing vehicle for an enjoyable driving experience for all types of customers,” added Al Mulla.

Currently, Dollar has existing six branches in Oman that cater to tourist, business travellers, and various corporate clients.