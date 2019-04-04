Dragon Mart Takes Shopping to Another Level with New Multi-Storey Car Park

Dragon Mart

A new multi-storey car park for 900 vehicles has opened at Dragon Mart, meaning quicker access and more convenience for the 40 million people who visit each year, master developer Nakheel announced today.

The new facility, created to meet growing customer demand at the world-famous retail and trading hub, brings the total number of parking bays at Dragon Mart to more than 9,000.

Its opening comes hot on the heels of the RTA’s launch of phase 2 of International City’s AED400 million road improvement scheme – funded by Nakheel to the tune of AED201 million – which went live last Saturday.

The new car park is part of the AED169 million Dragon City phase three, which also features a retail showroom complex, opening soon.

Dragon City currently comprises Dragon Mart, its sister mall, Dragon Mart 2 and an ibis Styles hotel. Dragon Towers, the first residential development at the community, and a Premier Inn hotel, are under construction.

Dragon Mart is owned and operated by Nakheel Malls, the retail arm of Nakheel.