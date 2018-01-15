du and Abu Dhabi Media Announce Launch of New Television Channel on Orbital Position 7W

du and Abu Dhabi Media Announce Partnership to offer new television Channel on orbital position 7W.

Today, du has announced that it has partnered with Abu Dhabi Media (ADM) and launched a new television channel - NatGeo Kids Abu Dhabi. This television channel is especially designed for children and will provide a variety of educational programmes, going beyond entertainment and cartoons. du is supporting this project with their largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) delivery service platform, which enables ADM to broadcast this channel both in Standard Definition (SD) and also High Definition (HD) formats. The telco made the announcement at CABSAT 2018, which is currently taking place from January 14-16 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“Through this partnership, we are providing a best-in-class viewership experience to our du home service customers, adding life to life. As one of the largest DTH delivery service platforms in the region, we are enhancing the quality of experience for Nat Geo Kids Abu Dhabi viewers, using our extensive expertise in broadcasting services,” said Hany Aly, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Business, du.

He also added: “We are pleased to support this project, and we look forward to helping ADM bring their vision to life. This project in in-line with our strategy for growth and development and showcases our commitment to collaborate with a variety of partners to enhance the quality of their experience for their end-users.”

Commenting on the development, Ahmad Al Menhali, Director of Technology and Broadcast Services, Abu Dhabi Media, said: “When it comes to bringing our masterpiece content to regional and international audiences, it's important that it arrives at the right place and the right time, hence, we at ADM selected du as an uplink provider partner that we trust its efficient distribution solutions over satellite platforms.”

Now in its 24th year, CABSAT is the largest broadcast and satellite communications event in the region and serves as a global platform for both regional and international carriers active within the Middle East market. Over 15,000 industry leaders are expected to attend the event, which will encompass exhibition halls, C-Level conferences and networking opportunities for all attendees.

During the event, the telco will also demonstrate its managed broadcast services, and its integrated suite of satellite, fibre networks, media asset management and over-the-top (OTT) solutions for high-quality management and distribution of content. The provision of such services is enabled by du’s world-class Teleport in Jebel Ali, Dubai, for which it was lauded with a Tier 3 certification under the World Teleport Association’s (WTA) Teleport Certification Program, the only teleport in the Middle East region to receive this prestigious certification.

At this year’s CABSAT, the du stand is located at #ZB2-A70, and the event is being held at the Dubai World Trade Center.