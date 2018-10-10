du Invites You to 'Experience Urbanism' at Gitex Technology Week 2018

Visitors will be introduced to brand new concepts that are accelerating the emirate’s ongoing smart city transformation including Hassantuk’s increased urban safety and visionary technologies to empower people of determination.

du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), invites the Middle East to experience urbanism during this GITEX Technology Week, running from 14th to 18th October 2018 at Dubai World Trade Centre. Expect to encounter the disruptive technologies of tomorrow offering a “reflection of our future” during one of the largest innovation showcases in the world. You do not want to miss the incredible showcase that fosters a conducive environment for digital growth in line with the UAE government’s roadmap.

Visitors will be introduced to brand new concepts that are accelerating the emirate’s ongoing smart city transformation including Hassantuk’s increased urban safety and visionary technologies to empower people of determination.

du has positioned itself as the UAE’s leading ICT services provider with up-to-date smart solutions and strategic technology partnerships. GITEX Technology Week 2018 will provide a platform for the telco to highlight how it is leading the UAE’s innovation charts through future-forward concepts and real-world use cases. These include coming one step closer to superfast 5G as it nears widespread realisation, virtual reality gaming, artificial intelligence in its many applications, intelligent homes and smart offices.

“The paradigm shift to digital is well underway in the UAE, with ICT transforming the country’s core components. While most of us have embarked on our digital journeys, it is imperative to keep up with quickening shifts in the dynamic technology landscape,” Osman Sultan, CEO of EITC, said. “We are co-building a safer, more productive and happier UAE, empowering individuals and businesses through a disruptive era of digital transformation. Innovation is the key to excellence and du’s advanced showcase at the GITEX Technology Week 2018 will not only highlight the latest cutting-edge solutions, but also elevate our current product ecosystem to deliver on tomorrow’s requirements.”

du’s digital agenda and strategy of leading progress across the industry has manifested in futuristic solutions for governments, enterprises and consumers alike. As a steadfast supporter of the UAE government’s technology goals, the telco is pioneering smart city concepts across a variety of industries with advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain.

All this and more will be on display at du’s stand ZA-A20 in Zabeel Hall 2,during Gitex Technology Week from October 14 to 18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.