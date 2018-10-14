du Promotes Inclusive, Happier Society in Partnership With Amal Glasses at GITEX Technology Week 2018

du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), is partnering with Amal Glasses at GITEX Technology Week 2018 to showcase technology-driven outcomes and smart solutions for the blind and visually impaired.

Launched in the UAE, Amal Glasses is a revolutionary technology which, through the aid of a virtual assistant, enables blind people to know more about their surrounding environment. The glasses rely on artificial intelligence (AI) technology to process the data and present it to the blind by voice so that they can know everything they care about.

Ahmed Al-Ghafly, a Senior Project Manager, Ministry of Community Development was invited to experience the cutting edge technology and its many helpful features, including obstacle warnings, people recognition, weather updates, currency recognition, SOS functions, remote device control, colour recognition, Qiblah direction and daily prayer times, to name but a few.

“Empowering people of determination and less-abled citizens to interact with the world around them in a new light via new innovations is an extraordinary feat. At du we strive to provide technological solutions to enhance peoples’ lives and our partnership with Amal reiterates this commitment. Furthermore, this showcase gives GITEX visitors an unfiltered glimpse into how future urbanism can guide the UAE’s citizens into the future,” said Abdulwahed Juma, Executive Vice President – Brand and Communications, EITC.

du has the innovative Amal Glasses on hand for GITEX visitors who wish to try-out the smart glasses in a dark room with an range of obstacles. The interaction is open to anyone wanting to experience the safety features that the innovative and life-enhancing product offers. This showcase closely follows du’s brand promise of enabling society through technology for good, recent examples of this include Babnoor App for autistic children and the #PostWisely social media movement.

du invites you to experience Amal Glasses and the Gov2071 Guidebook firsthand in Zabeel Hall 2, stand ZA-A20 at GITEX Technology Week 2018.