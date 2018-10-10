Dubai’s Nakheel Awards EUR5.6 Million Contract for Piling Work at Iconic PALM360 on Palm Jumeirah

The milestone was marked today (Tuesday) at Expo Real in Munich.

Master developer Nakheel today awarded a contract worth more than EUR5.6 million (AED23.7 million) for piling work at its iconic, 260 metre PALM360 luxury hotel and residential project on Dubai’s world-famous Palm Jumeirah.

The company has named the Dubai branch of BAUER Spezialtiefbau GmbH, headquartered in Germany, for the work, which will take four months to complete.

The milestone was marked today (Tuesday) at Expo Real in Munich, where Nakheel is currently showcasing EUR14 billion (AED58 billion) worth of projects, including PALM360.

The process will involve driving almost 600 piles as far as 54 metres below ground in preparation for the construction of PALM360 which will be the tallest structure on Palm Jumeirah. The construction tender is expected to be released in Q1 2019, with project completion in 2021.

PALM360 comprises the Raffles The Palm Dubai Hotel and Raffles Residences PALM360. The project will also boast the world’s largest sky pool, connecting the two towers 170 metres above ground, as well as a host of dining, leisure and wellbeing facilities.

Located on Palm Jumeirah’s western crescent in 500,000 square feet of landscaped grounds, PALM360 will offer the ultimate in luxury living and leisure. Complementing 125 opulent Raffles hotel rooms are 331 Raffles-branded residences, including 16 ultra-plush penthouses spanning up to 12,000 sq ft – equivalent to four tennis courts. Each penthouse has its own infinity pool, gym, home theatre and, as the name suggests, 360 degree views of Dubai.