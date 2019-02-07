Dubai Chamber Felicitates Dr Raja Al Gurg on the Launch of Her Autobiography

During the event

Women are playing a vital role in shaping the UAE’s future, making the country a shining example of women empowerment, according to Dr Raja Al Gurg, Managing Director of Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group and President of the Dubai Business Women Council.

Dr Al Gurg’s comments came during a felicitation event for her new book entitled “Raja Al Gurg: An Autobiography”, which was recently hosted by Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The new book narrates the story of how Dr Al Gurg became one of the region’s most influential female business leaders, charting her personal journey which coincided with a transformational period for the UAE, as well as her career milestones and challenges she faced along the way as a woman in business.

In his welcome remarks, H.E. Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber congratulated Dr Al Gurg on the launch of the autobiography which he described as a compelling, inspiring and honest book that includes valuable lessons that everyone can learn from.

“By sharing her story with the world, the book draws attention to the important role that women in the UAE are playing in government, business, and all aspects of our society,” said H.E. Buamim, adding that Dubai Chamber is proud to have supported the establishment of the Dubai Business Women Council, an organisation that has thrived under the leadership of Dr Al Gurg, who also serves as a board member of Dubai Chamber.

During a candid discussion at the event, Dr Al Gurg discussed her inspiration for writing the autobiography and said the decision to publish the book in English came from her intention to change perceptions about women in the Middle East among international audiences as her story sheds light on how women in the UAE are driving progress as leaders and making a significant contribution the country’s economy.

She said the value and importance of education should not be underestimated as it provides younger generations with the foundation they need to build successful careers and fulfil entrepreneurial aspirations.

Dr Al Gurg concluded by sharing some advice for aspiring women entrepreneurs asserting that there is no substitute for hard work, adding that dedication and ambition are also crucial to succeeding in business.