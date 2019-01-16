Dubai Chamber-Led Delegation Participates in World’s Largest Retail Expo in New York

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for Majid Saif Al Ghurair Disable alert for Dubai Chamber of Commerce Follow >

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry led a delegation of UAE retail leaders to New York earlier this week to participate in NRF 2019: Retail’s Big Show, the world’s largest retail expo and conference, where the delegates explored the latest trends and technologies reshaping the future of the global retail sector.

The delegation was headed by H.E. Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chamber, and joined by CEOs and C-level executives representing several retailers and companies in the UAE, including Aswaaq Retail, LuLu Financial Group, Seddiqi Holding, Meydan Group, Cityland Real Estate Development, Giordano Fashions, Abbasi Group, Max Fashions, Gulf Marketing Group, Apparel Group, T. Choithrams & Sons LLC, and Tablez Food Co.

H.E. Al Ghurair said NRF 2019 provided an ideal platform for delegates to network with industry leaders with more than 36,000 visitors and 16,000 retailers from 100 countries participating in the international event. Meanwhile, delegates leveraged the opportunity to promote Dubai as an attractive destination for international retailers and work towards new partnerships, he explained.

Dubai Chamber’s Chairman stressed the importance of participating in NRF 2019 as they event offered new perspectives and valuable insights on how the world’s top retailers are enhancing their competitiveness by adopting innovative technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, AR and VR.

He added that these themes and topics would soon be explored in more detail at The Retail Summit 2019 in Dubai, which is scheduled to take place on February 13-14. The inaugural summit, organised in partnership with Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Meydan One, will put the spotlight on digital disruption and gather industry heavyweights from around the world to discuss key challenges and opportunities within the global retail sector.