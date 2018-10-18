Dubai Chamber Participates in ‘A Week Without Service Centers’ Initiative

H.E. Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced its participation today in the “A Week Without Service Centers” initiative which will see the Chamber only accept payments through smart channels between October 21 and October 25, 2018.

The week-long initiative, led by the Dubai Government’s Department of Finance (DOF) under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aims to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world by raising awareness about the benefits of using smart services and systems to process payments and transactions.

During the week of October 21, Dubai Chamber members and customers will be required to make payments through the organisation’s website and smart apps. This requirement will be applied to several core and sub-services, including membership, Certificates of Origin, ATA Carnets, attestation, business reports and economic studies.

Transactions for these services will be suspended at Dubai Chamber’s head office in Deira, as well as its branch offices in, Jebel Ali, DAFZA, and Al Aweer.

H.E. Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber said: "Following a positive response to the ‘A Day Without Service Centers’ last year, we are confident that the week-long initiative will raise awareness about the benefits of accessing our services through digital channels, which are designed to offer businesses an easy, convenient and efficient way to process transactions.

He explained that Dubai Chamber’s participation in the ‘A Week Without Service Centers’ initiative supports its efforts to improve ease of doing business in Dubai, and make the emirate the smartest city in the world by 2021.

Dubai Chamber’s range of smart applications includes its Mobile Services app, a one-stop shop that enables Dubai Chamber members to process requests for electronic Certificates of Origin and ATA Carnets. Customers who use the app can make online payments for documentation, services and events, and access the commercial directory, credit rating and information services.

In addition, the Chamber’s Smart Mediation app includes useful features that allow companies to settle business disputes in a cost-effective and amicable manner, while it can also track new and previous applications, and receive status update reports. These solutions are designed to enhance the customer experience and help companies conduct business in an efficient manner.