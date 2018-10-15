Dubai Chamber Showcases Smart Services at Gitex Technology Week 2018

Dubai Chamber’s stand at GITEX

Follow > Disable alert for Dubai Follow >

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry is showcasing a wide range of smart services and apps for businesses at GITEX Technology Week 2018 which kicked off earlier today in Dubai.

The easy-to-use solutions, currently on display at Dubai Chamber’s stand at GITEX, are designed to meet the evolving needs of Dubai’s fast-growing business community, while they also aim to save companies time and effort.

Serves and apps available to businesses in Dubai include online payments, membership, Certificates of Origin, ATA Carnets, mediation, and credit rating reports, in addition to other valuable resources which can be accessed through digital channels.

H.E. Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber, explained that the smart services on offer fall in line with Dubai Chamber’s customer-focused strategy and commitment to improving ease of doing business in Dubai and catering to the needs of its members and the wider business community in the emirate.

"GITEX Technology Week 2018 is an ideal platform for us to showcase our smart offerings, engage directly with the local business community, and gain valuable feedback from companies on what types of services and solutions they are benefitting from,” said H.E. Buamim.

He noted that Dubai Chamber has stepped up its efforts in recent years to develop and deliver convenient and value-added services to companies, adding that such efforts enhance Dubai’s reputation as a preferred business hub.