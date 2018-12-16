Dubai Culture Supports the World’s Longest Photography Exhibition in the World 'Streets of the World'

Streets of The World exhibition will kick-off its world tour in Dubai.

Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Emirate’s dedicated entity for culture, arts, heritage, and literature, together with Meraas, Dubai Chamber, The Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Awards (HIPA), Globally Connected Companies, Philips, and Canon, announced its support for the world-famous art exhibition ‘Streets of the World.’ The world's largest photo exhibition will launch in Dubai and remain from 20 January – 5 April 2019 at Al Seef, the bustling waterfront promenade by Meraas, before setting off on a world tour that covers Paris, London, Berlin, and New York.

His Excellency Saeed Al Nabouda, Acting Director General at Dubai Culture, said: “Dubai is proud to be selected as the first stop on this exhibition’s world tour, which will be organised in the Al Khor, the historical and cultural landmark that earned the city a unique aesthetic character that reflects its vibrant spirit. The area also strengthened the Emirate’s prestigious commercial position and continues to dazzle its visitors as one of Dubai's historic areas and cultural landmarks, playing an essential role in the city’s contemporary renaissance. This exhibition, with its global appeal and the values it seeks to spread, is in line with our vision at Dubai Culture and that of Dubai's multicultural society. It will host more than 200 nationalities and we will work with our partners to reflect its objectives and highlight our city and the UAE among all cities on the world tour.”

"The 1.8km-long project comprising photographs that highlight daily life in the capital cities from 194 countries around the world will be displayed along the Dubai Creek at Al Seef by Meraas.

His Excellency Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “Dubai is an ideal place to host this attraction as a dynamic trade hub connecting the cultures and societies in the East and West. We are delighted to extend our support to this record-breaking exhibition and competition as they showcase global perspectives on what makes cities unique and similar, while also creating new channels for cross-cultural exchange and dialogue.”

In anticipation of the exhibition, Streets of the World Dubai will launch a photo competition together with HIPA, Canon, and Dubai Chamber under the theme ‘Connecting Humanity’. From 05 December – 19 December, everyone will have the opportunity to capture snapshots of Dubai in two categories: ‘Soul of Dubai’ and ‘Spirit of Trade.’ The winners will be featured in the exhibition and will receive Canon products.

His Excellency Ali bin Thalith, Secretary General of the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award said: “HIPA is proud to collaborate with the ‘Streets of the World’ exhibition. Choosing Dubai as the city to launch this collection of street life images across 194 capitals is yet another example of our city’s appeal as a hub for artistic and cultural expression. Our streets represent our lifelines and our journeys through time and we invite our photography community to participate in the ‘Connecting Humanity’ competition through their own lenses to capture the spirit of human interaction right here in the heart of Dubai, down by the Dubai Creek area.“

Participants can gain access to the guidelines and submission criteria as well as register through the HIPA website. (www.hipa.ae)

Sally Yacoub, Chief Malls Officer at Meraas, said: “Through combining creativity and innovation for over a decade, we pioneered the concept of unique open spaces to consolidate Dubai’s reputation as the preferred place to live, work, and play. Al Seef’s strategic location along Dubai Creek – the birthplace of the city’s trade and commerce – and its quaint ambience appeal to business and leisure travellers alike. Artfully designed with architecture that is inspired by Dubai’s transformation from a fishing village into a modern cosmopolitan city, the destination provides an ideal home for an international exhibition of this calibre that depicts life around the world.”

Mai Youssef, Corporate Communications and Marketing Services Director, Canon Middle East and Canon Central and North Africa, stated: “Canon’s core philosophy is Kyosei, the Japanese word for ‘living and working together for the common good.’ Hence, it is an honour for us to be a part of this initiative, bringing together the world’s beautiful diversity and spreading positivity across. Helping photo journalist Jeroen Swolfs tell his story through a Canon lens and bringing it to life is inspirational to us, and we hope to inspire all storytellers to attend.”

As an international exhibition, Streets of the World Dubai aims to highlight the human connection and the common features that it brings together in a positive manner. Following the route, visitors of the exhibition will view billboards and lightcubes, illuminated by Philips, displaying a total of 198 photographs accompanied by information about the displayed countries. This will help visitors to learn, gain knowledge, and be inspired by exploring and understanding the cultures and urban environments of different countries.

Samir Al Aref, General Manager, Signify (Formerly Philips Lighting), said: ‘’With the ambition of enhancing life with light, we are proud to be a contributor to this great cultural program. Light’s impact on people’s lives is huge and we are continuously leading in this space with our LED technology and product-customisation capability. Through ‘Streets of the World’ we aim to shed light on Dubai’s most impressive modernised cultural areas utilising our Dubai lamp product, which is a great example of a home-born initiative that set Dubai apart as a global sustainable city, delivering on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision and the country’s sustainability goals for 2030.’’

Taking place for 75 days, visitors have ample time to attend the exhibition — open to all age groups from 11am – 11pm — and enjoy the creations that show humanity in their purest form.

Dubai Culture aims to enhance Dubai’s cultural scene and draw attention to the UAE’s rich heritage. The Authority’s mandate is to build bridges of constructive dialogue between different civilisations and cultures to enhance Dubai's position as a creative and sustainable global city for culture, heritage, arts, and literature, with the aim to empower these sectors by developing creative and innovative projects and initiatives locally, regionally, and globally.

For more information on the Streets of the World exhibition, kindly visit:

Web: https://www.streetsoftheworld.com/en/Streets-of-the-world-in-Dubai

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StreetsoftheWorldDubai/

Twitter: @SOTWDubai

Instragram: @streetsoftheworlddubai

Dubai Culture aims to enhance Dubai’s cultural scene and draw attention to the UAE’s rich heritage. The Authority’s mandate is to build bridges of constructive dialogue between different civilisations and cultures to enhance Dubai's position as a creative and sustainable global city for culture, heritage, arts, and literature, with the aim to empower these sectors by developing creative and innovative projects and initiatives locally, regionally, and globally.

For more information on Dubai Culture, kindly visit:

Web: www.dubaiculture.gov.ae

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DubaiCultureArtsAuthority

Twitter: @DubaiCulture

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/DubaiCulture

Instagram: @dubaiculture

For any inquiries/questions, please contact:

streets@globally.ae