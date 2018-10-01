Dubai Customs Launches 'Locks of Hope' in Support of Cancer Patients

13 female employees donated locks of hair which will be used to make artificial hair for cancer patients.

Follow > Disable alert for Dubai Customs Follow >

Dubai Customs launched “Locks of Hope” two-day campaign in support of the Friends of Cancer Patients Society (FoCP) as part of the agreement signed between the two sides. The aim is to support FoCP and its activities through donation and awareness campaigns which can help relieve patients and their families.

The campaign saw a positive turnout, and 13 female employees donated locks of hair which will be used to make artificial hair for cancer patients who lost their hair to chemotherapy.

Director of Dubai Customs, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih expressed his pride in this initiative as it helps in giving hope to those whose lives have been turned upside down.

Musabih added:” This campaign is the first of its kind at the government departments level and it aims to enhance social cohesion and solidarity. We positively take part in different activities that help raise awareness around the suffering of these patients. The UAE follows a holistic approach to fight cancer of all types and relieve the patients. Early detection campaigns help reduce number of people falling victims to this disease.This initiative will help provide some cancer patients with a sense of normality”.

Musabih pointed out that Dubai Customs carried out 84 initiatives for charitable causes in the first half of 2018 that targeted around 20,000 people.

On his part, Khalil Saqer bin Gharib, Director of Corporate Communication Department said that corporate social responsibility is an integral part of Dubai Customs’ vision.

“Qualifying for the ISO 26000 accreditation is a result of our efforts in this side” bin Gharib said.

Initiative Owner, Noura Al Muhairi, Manager of Creative Services & Events, pointed out that Dubai Customs focuses also on the preventative side when it comes to cancer.

The Department regularly organizes activities, lectures and events around healthy diet and lifestyle to prevent cancer and other diseases, Al Muhairi explained.

On her part, Dr Sawsan Al Madhi, Director General of Friends of Cancer Patients said:” Supporting the cancer patients is an inherent social responsibility. For this we bolster our partnerships with different departments in the UAE in support of this cause. The Locks of Hope initiative is a leading initiative that reflects the great humanitarian, philanthropic side of the employees and their big role in supporting cancer patients”.