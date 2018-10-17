Dubai Customs Signs Information Exchange MoU’s With Dafza and DHCA

Director of Dubai Customs, Ahmed Mahboob

In a step to enhance exchange of knowledge and expertise and for more cooperation with its strategic partners, Dubai Customs signed at Gitex 2018 a memorandum of understanding with Dubai Health City Authority (DHCA) and Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority (DAFZA). The MoU is expected to augment electronic integration between government departments in fulfilment of Dubai Plan2021 and in support of the EXPO 2020.

Director of Dubai Customs, Ahmed Mahboob Muabih signed the MoU with Nasser Al Madani, Assistant Director General at Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZA) and Dr. Ramadan Al Blooshi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dubai Healthcare City Authority.

Sharing information with DAFZA and DHCA will help them easily access customs data on companies and investors within the authority of the two entities, Musabih explained.

“This will definitely develop our cooperative efforts to raise performance and improve customs services and products in fulfilment of the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai which urges us to promote our service and product offering to an advanced world class level. It’s essential at this stage to support integration between us and specialized and free zones in Dubai to ensure more flexibility and speed of procedures in support of Dubai’s competitiveness being a preferred hub of trade, business, investment and tourism” he added.

On his part,Nasser Al Madani, Assistant Director General at Dubai Airport Freezone Authority – DAFZA said:” Our strategic partnership with Dubai Customs will support DAFZA’s efforts in enriching the experience of its clients by putting their happiness first. DAFZA is committed to facilitate business and attract more foreign investments into Dubai and the UAE through world class integrated service platforms to ensure best performance that would top the international indexes in terms of business facilitation and investment attraction and sustainability.

Dr Ramadan AlBlooshi, CEO, Dubai Healthcare City Authority – Regulatory, said, “We, in Dubai Healthcare City Authority, along with other government entities are continuously working together to develop partnerships and initiatives that strengthen Dubai’s position in ease of doing business and enhance Dubai Healthcare City’s business-friendly environment and its global competitiveness as a healthcare and wellness hub. The agreement we signed with Dubai Customs is a great example of such partnerships as it allows smooth and quick exchange of data between the two entities, enabling the customs’ procedures for commercial facilities in our free zone.”