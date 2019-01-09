Dubai Exports Promotes Trade With Africa With Mission to Egypt, Ivory Coast and Nigeria

Dubai Exports also met with officials from the government and industry as well as business representatives.

Dubai Exports, the export promotion agency of the Department of Economic Development (DED) in Dubai, recently participated in a series of events in Egypt, Ivory Coast and Nigeria as part of its efforts to promote UAE products and services across promising international markets and connect local trade to the best gateways in the African continent.

The Dubai Exports delegation had 24 companies and a manufacturing unit in the UAE. In Egypt the delegation represented the first-ever official UAE pavilion at the Intra-African Trade Fair where a number of services and industrial firms participated under the ‘Women in International Trade’ initiative, hosted by Dubai Exports for women in Middle East and North Africa. Altogether 1,100 exhibitors attended the event.

Dubai Exports also met with officials from the government and industry as well as business representatives to assess the demand and modalities of doing business in each of the host countries.

Mohammed Al Kamali, Deputy CEO of Dubai Exports, said: "We are excited at the positive response that our companies received at the UAE pavilion during the Intra-African Trade Fair as it is the premier forum for businesses and investors across the most promising African markets. Meanwhile, the visit to Ivory Coast and Nigeria brought to light the unique advantages UAE companies can enjoy in those markets in exporting as well as re-exporting to diverse markets.”

Al Kamali added: “The mission focused on nine sectors, most notably food and beverage, construction, industry, ICT, Islamic services, and halal products. The UAE companies in our delegation held meetings with more than 250 potential partners on expanding their presence and investments in African markets. In addition to the B2B meetings the UAE companies were able to learn about the legal, financial, logistic and consumer behavioural aspects of African markets. This information is very important for UAE companies to develop their market entry strategies.”

Al Kamali said Africa is an important market for UAE exporters, especially after they received numerous export orders in various countries in 2018 as well as 64 import requests from the continent during the same period.

Ahmed Al Omari, Director Exports Market Development at Dubai Exports, stated: “Dubai Exports is actively pursuing opportunities in Africa and enabling more exporters to reach out to markets within the continent. In 2018, Dubai Exports organised various activities for exporters who have been targeting the continent, including exhibitions, visits and bilateral meetings. Year after year, we see the export capabilities and international presence of our UAE companies steadily increasing and the missions and events we organise contribute to their business development.”