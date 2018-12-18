Dubai Investments Appoints Abdulaziz Bin Yagub Al Serkal as CEO Building Materials Platform

Dubai Investments

Follow > Disable alert for Dubai Investments Disable alert for Dubai Investments Industries Follow >

Dubai Investments has announced that Abdulaziz Bin Yagub Al Serkal has been appointed CEO - Building Materials Platform, covering a portfolio of subsidiaries which offer a comprehensive range of products and services in the construction sector.

The Building Materials subsidiaries bring expertise in a number of areas in the construction process including solar technologies, glass, aluminium, steel structures, polystyrene insulation and more.

Al Serkal earlier served as General Manager at Dubai Investments and CEO of Masharie LLC, a subsidiary of Dubai Investments PJSC.

Al Serkal also serves as the Chairman of the Board for a number of companies including Emirates District Cooling and Modul University, and sits on the Board of Directors for a range of diverse businesses such as Dubai Investments Industries, Masharie, Dubai Investments Real Estate, Al Taif Investments, Al Mal Capital, and Al Qudra Sports Management.

He completed his education at University of Southern California, USA, where he majored in Industrial and System Engineering.