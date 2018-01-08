Dubai Investments Park Signs Dh6.8 Million Cleaning Contract With Imdaad

As per the agreement, effective February 2018, Imdaad will be responsible for the external cleaning of the 2,300-hectare DIP.

Dubai Investments Park [DIP], the unique integrated commercial, industrial and residential community in the Middle East and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments PJSC, has signed a three-year cleaning contract worth AED 6.8 million with Imdaad LLC, the GCC’s leading facilities management company.

As per the agreement, effective February 2018, Imdaad will be responsible for the external cleaning of the 2,300-hectare DIP. A formal agreement to this effect was signed recently by Omar Al Mesmar, General Manager of DIP, and Jamal Abdullah Lootah, Group CEO of Imdaad.

Under the terms of the contract, Imdaad will provide a comprehensive range of external cleaning, waste collection and disposal services within the development.

In his comments, Omar Al Mesmar said: “DIP’s agreement with Imdaad is aimed at continuing to ensure a clean and dynamic living environment for its residents and communities. Imdaad is a leader in the field of facilities management with a proven track record; and DIP is privileged to be working in close collaboration with the company.”

Jamal Abdullah Lootah, Group CEO of Imdaad, said: “Imdaad is honoured to be associated with Dubai Investments Park and committed to ensure high service standards in its execution within the development. The Company looks forward to a fruitful collaboration with DIP and accomplishing the desired objectives.”

Imdaad, a Dubai-based group of companies, provides integrated, sustainable facilities management services that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets.

Over the years, DIP has spent over AED 4 billion in enhancing and improving the infrastructure to international standards, which includes 140 km of internal road network and well-integrated water and electricity systems, the best of hospitals, educational institutions, hotels, retail outlets, supermarkets and other day-to-day necessities and recreational options for its tenants.