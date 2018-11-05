The Dubai Mall Commences 10 Year Celebrations With ‘Talisman’, an Immersive Light & Sound Spectacle

Talisman Light and Sound Show @ The Dubai Mall

The Dubai Mall, the world’s most visited retail and lifestyle destination, has turned 10 and the celebrations have commenced with a mesmerising light and sound spectacle presented by Lune Rouge, the new live entertainment company created by Guy Laliberté, founder of Cirque du Soleil, and their first-ever show in the Middle East.

Titled, ‘Talisman’, the show is a visually stunning and immersive multimedia experience that will play nightly until November 28th at Star Atrium at The Dubai Mall. There will be one show every night at 8:15pm from Sunday to Wednesday, and two shows nightly from Thursday to Saturday at 8:15pm and 10:15pm. The eight-minute spectacle is the first of its kind in the Middle East, showcasing riveting video content, lighting, lasers and some world-first special effects to tell a poetic story of a dream come true, from sand to city, from vision to reality. Blending multimedia andstory-telling technologies, Talisman will amaze and inspire guests into the magic of The Dubai Mall’s 10th celebrations.

The Dubai Mall is marking the glorious milestone with a month-long extravaganza until November 28th that will host a fascinating array of activities and events, including extravagant fashion events as part of ‘Vogue Loves Fashion Avenue’, chances to win one of three Emaar apartments, an exciting social media campaign where daily wishes will be granted, plus fun surprises for guests. Celebrating under the key themes of ’10 Years of Entertainment, Fashion, Shopping and Giving’, The Dubai Mall 10 Year Celebrations is undoubtedly the must-visit, and must-see experience of the year.

What: ‘Talisman’ light & sound spectacle

When: Until November 28th

Time: Sun-Wed at 8:15pm; Thurs-Sun at 8:15pm & 10:15pm

Where: Star Atrium, The Dubai Mall

Price: Free for all to enjoy