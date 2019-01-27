Dubai Maritime City Authority Participates at Middle East Bunkering Convention 2019

During the event

The Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) participated at the Middle East Bunkering Convention 2019 held recently in Dubai, attended by leading regional and international organizations discussing current and future trends of ship chandlers as a vital component in the maritime sector. Being part of the event is in line with DMCA’s commitment to regularly partake in leading international maritime forums that boost knowledge exchange and best practices, which is essential in making Dubai’s maritime sector globally competitive in the 21st century.

Eng. Mohammed Ali Al Bastaki, Director of Maritime Operations, DMCA, noted in his speech that the event reaffirms Dubai’s increasing role in driving growth for the global maritime sector by leveraging its competitive advantages such as its strategic location, modern economic policies, and world-class infrastructure, including ports known to be among the best in the world. Al Bastaki highlighted the growing reputation of the emirate as a leading global hub for bunkering convention given its accessibility to both Asia and Europe.

Al Bastaki further emphasized that Dubai supports important initiatives that implement the highest standards in professional safety, best practices as well as local and international decisions in line with the maritime sector strategy aimed at making Dubai a leading global maritime hub. He added that the strategy has successfully accomplished major developments such as the creation of an integrated logistics program, upgrading of infrastructure and improvement in maritime operations through various initiatives, which has positively enhanced the confidence of regional and international investors. The Dubai maritime sector’s competitiveness particularly its strong capabilities in marine ports and services, operation, maintenance of giant maritime vessels has placed the emirate among the world's most important maritime hubs in the world on par with Singapore, London, Oslo, Shanghai, Hamburg and Hong Kong.

Al Bastaki cited DMCA’s range of initiatives such as the Dubai Maritime Virtual Cluster, Innovation Quay, Maritime Dubai and Maritime Advisory Council, which have significantly contributed in building a safe, sustainable and sustainable maritime sector. He said: “The Middle East Bunkering Convention 2019 takes place at a very important time when the ship supply sector is on a steady path for growth. It provides an important venue for the industry to explore effective ways to face current and future challenges, as well as identify emerging trends and assess key developments within the dynamic and sustainable bunkering market.”

Al Bastaki urged local and international maritime leaders to combine their efforts to take advantage of the major trading opportunities in Dubai's maritime cluster and boost the growth of ship chandlers, and its promising prospects.

The agenda of the "Middle East Bunkering Convention 2019" discussed a series of topics affecting the maritime sector.