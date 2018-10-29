Dubai Maritime Cluster Signs Strategic MoU With Panama

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for Panama Maritime Authority Disable alert for Dubai Disable alert for Dubai Maritime City Authority Follow >

The Dubai Maritime Cluster Office of the Dubai Maritime City Authority has revealed the signing of a strategic new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maritime Cluster of the Panama Maritime Authority--reflecting another important addition to Dubai's strategic partnerships with the world's leading maritime communities. The MoU is aimed towards the enhancement of bilateral cooperation across maritime research, training, consulting, marketing and other activities related to the maritime industry. The signing of the agreement was made on the sidelines of UAE Maritime Week 2018, particularly during the opening ceremony of Seatrade Middle East Maritime Exhibition. The MoU was signed by Amer Ali, Executive Director, DMCA and Alejandro Moreno Velásque, Deputy Minister of Maritime Affairs, Republic of Panama, in the presence of H.E Sultan Ahmad Bin Sulayem, Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free zone Corporation and Chairman of DMCA; Eduardo Fonseca Ward, Ambassador of Panama to the UAE--emphasizing the importance of strengthening the exchange of knowledge, expertise and best practices in the global maritime cluster.

H.E Bin Sulayem said: “The strategic partnership with the Panama Maritime Cluster reflects our commitment to open new channels of effective dialogue and constructive cooperation with the leading international maritime centers, in a move we believe will benefit the maritime sectors of both parties. We look forward to the collaboration with the Panama Maritime Authority in the fields of R&D, innovation, maritime services and human investment. Dubai's accomplishments in the sector makes it a successful partner of the global maritime community, backed by the unlimited support of our leadership, to drive economic diversification efforts by playing an important role in building a solid foundation for the post-oil era.”

H.E Bin Sulayem added: "We are committed to unifying our efforts with our counterparts in Panama to address emerging global challenges and explore available opportunities. We will focus on cooperation in areas that support the competitiveness and attractiveness of local maritime verticals, particularly shipping, ports, marine engineering, training and support."

Amer Ali, Executive Director of DMCA, said: "We are delighted to enter this strategic partnership with the Panama Maritime Authority, to drive the development of a secure, renewable and sustainable maritime sector, which in turn supports economic growth and achievement of sustainable development targets in Dubai.”

Ali added: “The cooperation with a leading international authority in maritime sector such as Panama reflects the trust and confidence placed by the global maritime industry in Dubai, one of the five most competitive and attractive maritime hubs in the world, supported by advanced capabilities in the infrastructure and maritime culture that stimulate innovation research and development. We look forward to widening the horizons for the maritime sector leaders in both Dubai and Panama, to take advantage of the emerging opportunities through cooperation at all levels. Our joint focus will be on technological innovation, as we believe it is the cornerstone for advancing the growth and sustainability of the maritime sector and achieving the objectives of economic diversification.”