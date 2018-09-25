Dubai One of the World’s Most Visited Cities: Mastercard Global Destination Cities Index 2018

Dubai has also topped the list of global cities with the highest international overnight visitor spend for the third year in a row, with total international visitor spending of $29.70 billion in 2017.

Dubai has retained its ranking as the fourth most visited city in the world for the fourth straight year, according to Mastercard’s Global Destination Cities Index (GDCI) 2018. The city welcomed 15.79 million overnight visitors last year and with a projected growth rate of 5.5 percent, the emirate is expected to witness another year of steady expansion in 2018.

Abu Dhabi has once again been named the fastest growing city in the Middle East and Africa, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.21 percent between 2009 and 2017 in overnight visitor arrivals. The UAE’s capital city is also among the top 10 global cities that experienced the strongest growth in international arrivals in the Mastercard study.

“Reaffirming its standing as a destination of choice for global travelers, Dubai has once again secured top rankings in Mastercard’s annual Global Destinations Cities Index. With its dynamic range of tourism, leisure, lifestyle, hospitality and business offerings, the emirate continues to attract visitors from across the globe. Renowned for global firsts and world records, Dubai has never shied away from evolving, and has transformed itself into one of the world’s most prolific tourism and investment hubs. The index offers research and insights into global spending and travel patterns, helping cities to innovate and improve their offerings and enrich the lives of residents and visitors alike.” said Girish Nanda, General Manager, UAE & Oman, Mastercard.

Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM) comments: “The Mastercard Global Destination Cities Index 2018 confirms Dubai’s retained position as fourth most visited city in the world, cementing the success of joint initiatives we have been working on over the last 12 months in partnership with both government departments and the private sector. With a focus on highlighting the depth of Dubai’s offering, encouraging visitors to look beyond the city’s iconic landmarks Dubai has continued to be a must-visit and must-return destination. New attractions and experiences have contributed to this success – from culture and the arts to history and heritage as well as updates to attractions. The retail sector is also further enhancing its offering, presenting visitors with the opportunity to experience an ever-evolving array of shopping districts, activities and offers.”

Mastercard Global Destination Cities Index 2018 – Key Findings

The GDCI, which expanded this year to look at global 162 cities, is more than a ranking of the top travel destinations. Based on visitor volume and spend for the 2017 calendar year, the in-depth analysis also provides a growth forecast for 2018 and—for the first time—a view into average length of stay and amount spent per day.

The Global Top 10 Destination Cities

2017 International Overnight Visitors Growth Forecast for 2018 Average Length of Stay Average Spend Per Day Bangkok 20.05 million 9.6% 4.7 nights $173 London 19.83 million 3.0% 5.8 nights $153 Paris 17.44 million 2.9% 2.5 nights $301 Dubai 15.79 million 5.5% 3.5 nights $537 Singapore 13.91 million 4.0% 4.3 nights $286 New York 13.13 million 4.1% 8.3 nights $147 Kuala Lumpur 12.58 million 7.5% 5.5 nights $124 Tokyo 11.93 million 1.6% 6.5 nights $154 Istanbul 10.70 million 19.7% 5.8 nights $108 Seoul 9.54 million 6.1% 4.2 nights $181



Top Cities by Dollars Spent



Dubai continues to be the top-ranking destination city based on overnight visitor spend, with visitors spending $537 per day on average. It is joined in the Top 10 with newcomers Makkah, Saudi Arabia, which debuts in the number two spot, Palma de Mallorca, Spain, and Phuket, Thailand. Of the most visited cities, Istanbul comes in with the lowest spend per day at just $108 on average.

2017 International Overnight Visitor Spend (USD) Forecast for 2018 Average Spend by Day Dubai $29.70 billion 7.8% $537 Makkah $18.45 billion 7.4% $135 London $17.45 billion 13.7% $153 Singapore $17.02 billion 7.4% $286 Bangkok $16.36 billion 13.8% $173 New York $16.10 billion 4.1% $147 Paris $13.05 billion 16.0% $301 Palma de Mallorca $11.96 billion 16.2% $220 Tokyo $11.91 billion 7.8% $154 Phuket $10.46 billion 12.6% $239



