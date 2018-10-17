Dubai Police Collaborates With Avaya to Provide Real-Time Engagement Services to People of Determination

Dubai Police has already helped people of determination with an SMS system that can be used to communicate with the emergency services (999).

In line with the strategy of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to integrate people of determination in society and provide them with equal rights, the Dubai Police announced today its plan to provide emergency solutions that serve all segments of the society, especially people of determination. The announcement was made during GITEX Technology Week 2018, in accordance with Dubai's strategy of transforming into a smart city.

Brigadier Kamel Butti Al Suwaidi, Director of the General Department of Operations at Dubai Police, said: "Dubai Police works in line with the Government's efforts to empower and integrate people of determination and provide them with a better quality of life. We are developing a real-time engagement service for people of determination in collaboration with Avaya, which enables them to make video calls and communicate with the Command and Control Center using sign language. The service will be launched soon and will help us provide higher-quality emergency support to people of determination and respond to their calls in a swift manner."­

Dubai Police has already helped people of determination with an SMS system that can be used to communicate with the emergency services (999).

Nidal Abou Ltaif, President of Avaya International, said: "Avaya is proud to have developed with Dubai Police the first and best communication services in the Arab world that enable people of determination to make video calls and use sign language in emergency scenarios."

Avaya developed a multi-party-video-enabled service that allows people of determination to make calls with sign language experts and the Dubai Police Command and Control Center (999). This service connects the citizen with the nearest police patrol, which in turn can use the service to communicate with the headquarters at the same time. The solution also helps overcome the limitations of radio frequency currently used by patrol cars by leveraging the high-speed GSM network.

The service saves “999” agents’ time that would otherwise be spent liaising between field officers and citizens and frees them to receive and act upon more calls. It also enhancesthe speed and quality of response to all citizens by directly linking police cars to reporters and other emergency services in the city instantly. The most important feature the service provides is respecting privacy, as the solution fully records and encrypts all the communication and interactions.