Dubai Startup Hub Leverages Gitex to Showcase Initiatives and Support UAE Startups

Dubai Startup Hub stand at GITEX Future Stars 2018.

Follow > Disable alert for Dubai Startup Hub Disable alert for Dubai Follow >

Dubai Startup Hub, an initiative of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has leveraged GITEX Technology Week 2018 to showcase its wide variety of programmes, initiatives and services catering to Dubai’s startup community in Dubai.

Visitors to Dubai Startup Hub’s stand at GITEX Future Stars 2018 were provided an overview of the support and resources offered to startups in Dubai, as well as the benefits of participating in Market Access, Dubai Smartpreneur Competition, Entrepreneurship Advocacy Series, and other Dubai Startup Hub initiatives.

A total of 10 selected UAE-based startups were given an opportunity to exhibit at Dubai Startup Hub’s stand at GITEX Future Stars 2018 and showcase their innovative solutions in the areas of transportation, hospitality, healthcare, consumer technology and cyber security. Among the exhibiting startups were Baaqah, Mnewrah, Thrive Medical, wework, Safee, Qmeter, Corporate Stack, LifeOnScreen, Steppa, and Wello.

Before being selected, the startups went through a rigorous selection process which involved presentations and interviews with Dubai Startup Hub team.

Natalia Sycheva, Manager of Entrepreneurship at Dubai Chamber, explained that GITEX Future Stars 2018 provided an ideal opportunity for Dubai Startup Hub to engage directly with startups from the UAE, highlight the benefits provided to Dubai Startup Hub members, and enroll startups in various programmes and initiatives.

She noted that the startups at Dubai Startup Hub’s stand benefitted from the exposure that came with exhibiting at the MENA region’s largest and most global startup event, while they also capitalised on the opportunity to interact with visitors who attended the exhibition.

Established by Dubai Chamber in 2016, Dubai Startup Hub is the first initiative of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region. The initiative aims to provide clarity and guidance for entrepreneurs throughout their journey, while it also leverages public-private sector partnerships to promote innovation and develop Dubai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Dubai Startup Hub complements Dubai Chamber’s strategy to support entrepreneurs and foster a culture of innovation within the emirate’s business community. The Chamber also supports entrepreneurs through its Tejar Dubai programme, which aims to nurture young Emirati entrepreneurs by helping them take their first steps into the business world.