DuPont Sets the Stage for a Future That Is Wide Open

For over 200 years, DuPont has been synonymous with life-changing discoveries and scientific know-how, reinventing ourselves along the way. As we take the next step toward becoming the new DuPont, we are unveiling a fresh global brand identity and logo that recognizes our heritage while conveying our focus on a customer-led innovation strategy and purpose-driven culture.

DowDuPont announced in February 2018 that its Specialty Products Division would carry the DuPont name when it becomes an independent company, which is expected about June 1, 2019 subject to approval of the DowDuPont Board of Directors and other customary closing conditions.

“Our new branding is one of many steps we are taking in DuPont’s transformation and amplifies what we do; help our customers solve complex problems, and turn their best ideas into real-world products and solutions,” said Barbara Pandos, chief communications officer, Specialty Products Division of DowDuPont. “It preserves the legacy shape of the iconic DuPont Oval, which for more than a century has provided a seal of quality, performance and trust, but it will no longer be constrained by an elliptical border – signaling a collaborative and open flow of ideas and innovation.”

As a premier innovation company, DuPont discovers and delivers value-added specialized solutions that foster sustainable progress and enrich people’s everyday lives. DuPont’s new brand purpose – “To empower the world with the essential innovations to thrive” – builds upon a rich history of discovery and progress. Some examples of DuPont’s best-known product brands include Kevlar® fiber, Tyvek® high-performance materials, Sorona® renewably sourced fiber and Danisco® food ingredients; and the new DuPont portfolio includes Great Stuff™ insulating foam sealant.

Beginning today, the new logo will appear and be featured on our digital channels. Packaging and signage will be changed over gradually following the launch of the new company.

For more information and images on our brand journey and history, please visit us at new.dupont.com and follow us on Twitter @DuPont_news with the #makersofnew.