E-Vision Launches ‘Spirit of the Union’ Channel 47

E-Vision, a fully owned subsidiary of Etisalat, launched ‘Spirit of the Union’ channel 47 on eLife to commemorate the 47th National Day.

‘Spirit of the Union’ channel aims to highlight the UAE’s glorious past and its rich culture and traditions. The channel’s content is designed to broadcast rare footage and programs that demonstrate the UAE’s remarkable progress since 1971 as well as to pay tribute to the country’s Rulers and their visionary leadership.

Humaid Sahoo, CEO, E-Vision, said: “E-vision has created since 2011 a dedicated channel ‘Spirit of the Union’, which is transmitted free to all eLife subscribers. This initiative is in line with our commitment to highlight the wonderful achievements of this nation, pay tribute to the nation’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed's remarkable legacy and our Rulers, and inculcate a spirit of patriotism and unity among the younger generations.”

The featured shows being screened daily until 31st December include old and new documentaries, interviews with UAE prominent figures, poetry, patriotic songs, special programmes from various emirates, tourism videos and National Day celebrations across the UAE, in addition to special replays of best moments of the official 47th National Day celebration held in Zayed Sports City.

The Spirit of the Union is derived from the vision and leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed and now lives on through His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and his fellow leaders of the nation’s Emirates who are shaping the UAE’s future.

The entities that provided rich content that contributed to the success of the channel were the UAE Armed Forces, National Archives in Abu Dhabi, Watani Al Emarat Foundation, Dubai Media Office, Emirates News Agency, Sharjah TV, Abu Dhabi TV and CNN, among many others.