Eagle Hills Diyar Breaks Ground on Marassi Galleria Mall

Eagle Hills Diyar, the pioneers behind the iconic Marassi Al Bahrain development, held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the commencement of the above ground construction works on Marassi Galleria. The groundbreaking ceremony took place on the site located in Marassi Al Bahrain, Diyar Muharraq on January 28 2019 in the presence of His Excellency Shaikh Salman bin Abdulla Al-Khalifa Head of Survey and Land Registration Bureau, Mr. Mohamed Alabbar Chairman of Eagle Hills, Mr. Abdulhakeem Al Khayyat the Vice Chairman of Eagle Hills Diyar, and Dr Maher Al Shaer Managing Director of Eagle Hills Diyar.

Commenting on the groundbreaking, Mr. Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills said: “Today’s ceremony marks the beginning of the construction of this major project which is at the heart of Marassi Al Bahrain. We are proud to be here today to mark the commencement of the works on the highly anticipated Marassi Galleria, the 200,000 sqm gateway to the region’s leading shopping and entertainment experience, a key anchor within the Marassi Al Bahrain masterplan.”

Dr. Maher Al Shaer, Managing Director of Eagle Hills Diyar also said: “As the first waterfront mall, Marassi Galleria is set to become one of the leading tourism, hospitality and shopping destinations within the Kingdom. We are confident that upon its completion, it will fulfil an untapped demand for unique leisure offerings, as it will be a world-class shopping and entertainment destination located in the centre of Marassi Al Bahrain.”

Marassi Galleria is part of Marassi Al Bahrain, the distinguished urban development by Eagle Hills, a private real estate investment and development company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, as part of a joint venture agreement with Diyar Al Muharraq, the developer of mega-project Diyar Al Muharraq. Marassi Galleria will host five interconnected lifestyle urban districts, each with a theme tailored to suit a variety of tastes: the High Street, Family Plaza, Waterfront Dining Promenade, an Animated Rooftop and the Luxury Courtyard.

In addition to housing some of the world’s top retailers and providing a unique shopping and dining experience, Marassi Galleria will also host a variety of entertainment offerings which will appeal to both residents and visitors of the development. Home to a multi-screen cinema, an ice rink and aquarium, Marassi Galleria is set to provide customers of all ages with an experience like no other. Seamlessly connected to different elements of Marassi Al Bahrain through serenely landscaped pathways and linked to two luxury hotels and serviced residences projects The Address Hotels and Resorts and Vida Hotels and Resorts, Marassi Galleria is truly the centerpiece of the development.

