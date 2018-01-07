Egyptian Jeanne d'Arc Movie to Screen in Palestine

Screening Times of Egyptian Jeanne d'Arc (GMT +2), Monday, the 8th of January at 06:00 pm at Ramallah Municipality Theatre in Palestine

Director Iman Kamel's documentary film Egyptian Jeanne d'Arc will be screened on Monday, the 8 th of January at the Ramallah Municipality Theatre in Palestine. The screening will be held within the Out of Reels section as part of the On Women in Revolutions research project that screens a number of films for prominent women who led the movements of liberation and resistance in the world.

On Women in Revolutions is a research project organized by the A. M. Qattan Foundation in partnership with the Institute of Women's Studies at Birzeit University, Gallery One and Ramallah Cinema Club. The project takes the form of a series of interventions in preparation for a central event in 2019 on revolutionary women.

The documentary film Egyptian Jeanne d'Arc tells the true stories of resistance by Egyptian women since the outbreak of the revolution in 2011 through mythic story elements, poetic narration and dance. The film is directed by Iman Kamel, and co-produced by Nomad's Home Production (Iman Kamel) and Linked Productions (Talal Al-Muhanna). The film marks Iman's second collaboration with Kuwaiti producer Talal Al-Muhanna.

Egyptian Jeanne d'Arc was nominated for the 2013 Arab-German Film Prize of the Robert Bosch Stiftung Foundation in Germany. The film was presented at pitching and co-production forums such as Africa Produce (Spain), and Amiens Screenplay Development Fund (France). It landed its world premiere within the Muhr Feature competition at the Dubai International Film Festival. The Culturist has selected the film as one of the 30 Must Watch Films at the 2016 edition of DIFF. Egyptian Jeanne D'Arc also competed within the Plaza 6 Program, which screens films from developing countries, at the Eurasia International Film Festival in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Egyptian filmmaker Iman Kamel holds a Global Master of Arts degree from The Fletcher School at Tufts University in Boston, USA, and followed interdisciplinary studies in art, dance and film at Berlin University of Arts. Since 1995, Kamel has directed five short films including Hologram (2004), which received an award from Eurome

Her debut feature documentary Nomad's Home (2010) received a Special Mention at the Dubai International Film Festival and won the awards for Best Director and Best Cinematography at Cairo's 11 th Independent Film Festival. Recently, she won the Award of Iconic Women Creating a Better World for All at the Women Economic Forum in New Delhi today. She was also selected as jury member of the Short Film Competition at the 13 th Eurasia International Film Festival 2017.