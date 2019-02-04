Emerson Completes Acquisition of General Electric’s Intelligent Platforms Business

Acquisition grows Emerson’s presence as complete automation solutions provider for process, hybrid and discrete end markets.

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) recently announced it has completed the purchase of Intelligent Platforms from General Electric (NYSE:GE). The addition of Intelligent Platforms programmable logic controller (PLC) technologies will enable Emerson, a global leader in automation for process and industrial customers, to expand its capabilities in machine control and discrete applications.

Intelligent Platforms, with its portfolio of cloud-connected controllers and devices for smart

plants will serve as a strong complement to Emerson’s industry-leading Plantweb™ digital ecosystem. Through this expansion, Emerson is growing opportunities across process and discrete industries as well as hybrid markets such as metals and mining, life sciences, food and beverage, and packaging.

Intelligent Platforms is based in Charlottesville, Va. with approximately 650 employees worldwide and 2017 sales of $210 million.