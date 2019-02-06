Emerson to Showcase Next-Generation Oil & Gas Solutions at Egyps 2019

Cor Corbeek, Vice President and General Manager for Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) will be highlighting the latest innovations in their digital and software portfolio as they participate at the Egypt Petroleum Show (EGYPS 2019) taking place on the 11th to 13th of February 2019 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC). Members of Emerson’s Middle East and Africa leadership team and their subject matter experts will be present at Stand 3C28, Hall 3 to showcase the latest in digital transformation technology.

Held under the patronage of His Excellency Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, EGYPS 2019 is North Africa and the Mediterranean’s leading oil and gas exhibition and conference. More than 20,000 oil and gas professionals from local and international markets are expected to attend this event. The event provides a platform for participants to engage in dialogue, build partnerships, and share innovation and best practices that will help shape the future of the industry.

Following the exhibition theme of “Delivering the energy needs of Tomorrow”, Emerson will showcase strategies highlighting digital transformation by utilizing the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). The stand will also highlight services designed to enhance operational performance in areas that include optimized operations, asset performance, augmented reality and digital twin, exploration and production software, lifecycle services, and electrical components and lighting. These solutions will address key challenges involved in industrial operations, aimed to enhance efficiency, help industries achieve operational certainty, and improve return of investment (ROI).

Emerson will also take part in the ‘Women in Energy’ forum that will be held on the last day of the event. The participation will shed light on the importance of the role of women in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and highlight its commitment to building a diverse and inclusive environment for its workforce.

“EGYPS has been a key event in the oil and gas sector in North Africa and the Mediterranean and Emerson continues to take advantage of such opportunities, as we had previously done last year,” Cor Corbeek, Vice President and General Manager for Emerson Automation Solutions for Africa said: “We urge visitors to meet us at Emerson booth, where we will extensively focus this year on the advances in digitalization in the industry and a showcase of our digital transformation experiences in the field. We will feature how these new technologies can help companies in product planning, execution, and operations.”