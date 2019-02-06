Emirates Celebrates Love on Board and in Worldwide Lounges for Valentine’s Day

Onboard meals will be seasoned with a touch of romance.

Emirates is celebrating the season of love with its customers on board and in its lounges this Valentine’s Day. As part of its commitment to create seasonal menus and unique experiences for celebrations worldwide, Emirates has refreshed its Valentine’s Day offering to create a memorable travel experience for its customers.

The celebrations kicks off in Emirates’ network of lounges. In the Emirates First and Business Class lounges in Dubai from the 13-15 February, customers can enjoy:

A Valentine’s champagne treat with the lively and generous notes of Moet & Chandon Rosé Impérial

A selection of Valentine's inspired cakes and desserts including heart shaped dark chocolate raspberry truffle, strawberry eton mess with mini heart sprinkles, red velvet cupcakes and red velvet ice cream

Valentine’s Day coffee infusions by Coffee Planet & special biscuits fromCosta Coffee

A special Voss water infusion of strawberry & watermelon

Specially flavoured teas from Dilmah including a spritely chamomile and black iced tea and a rum-based Moroccan mint mojito black iced tea which will be paired with Florentines and cookies

Emirates’ special pampering services in the lounges like the Timeless Spa and shoe shine services will also have special deals

Complimentary bottle engraving on purchase of spirits from Le Clos, a fine wines & luxury spirits retailer in the lounge

Across most of Emirates’ network of 42 lounges worldwide, Emirates’ chefs have prepared heart shaped culinary creations or the occasion. From 13-15 February, the special selection of Valentine’s inspired desserts include:

Mud cake with a chocolate ganache, berry coulis and decorated with white chocolate hearts in lounges in Australia

White chocolate mousse with strawberry and passion fruit in lounges in the UK

Chocolate covered strawberries with coconut flakes in Emirates lounges in Boston, LAX and JFK

Pink macaroon and heart-shaped mousse cakes in Shanghai

Red velvet torte with cream cheese and strawberry tart in Cairo

Onboard meals will be seasoned with a touch of romance to complement the regionally inspired cuisine. On Valentine’s Day itself, Emirates will served a special selection of desserts on longer flights across its network.

Snack baskets in First Class will feature strawberry & cream flavoured Lakrids liquorice

In First and Business, customers can choose a Strawberry feuilletine with layered white chocolate mousse and strawberry jelly decorated with hearts for an after meal treat

In Economy Class, customers will be served a dark chocolate mousse topped with candied hearts for dessert

Customers can also get in the Valentine’s mood with ice, Emirates’ award winning inflight entertainment system. February’s entertainment catalogue features classic favourites including:

Romantic comedies such as Notting Hill, My Best Friend’s Wedding & Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

1973 classic The Way We Were

Emirates’ specially curated music playlists called ‘Romantic Moments' and ‘Love at First Flight’ featuring love songs. Customers can also create their own playlists of music, movies and TV shows on the Emirates app ahead of their flight and sync it to their seats once on board.

Those looking for gifts for their loved ones can look forward to special deals: