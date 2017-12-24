Emirates Gas in Partnership with Dubai Properties Commence UAE’s First Composite LPG Cylinders Project

Emirates Gas to commence installation of composite LPG cylinders in Al Khail Gate

Emirates Gas, a subsidiary of ENOC Group, will commence the installation, supply and distribution of composite LPG cylinders within Al Khail Gate’s residential community.

The project is part of an agreement between Emirates Gas and Dubai Properties (DP) signed earlier this year to supply residents with safer cooking gas cylinders.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “The LPG industry across the world is witnessing a major shift from traditional LPG steel cylinders to composite cylinders facilitating a safe environment in domestic kitchens. The installation of these new state-of-the-art cylinders integrated with LPG safety systems reinforces our commitment towards upholding the highest environment, health and safety standards, and innovating to provide the best quality of products and services to our customers.”

As the first and only supplier of these aesthetically-appealing composite LPG cylinders, Emirates Gas will exclusively meet all LPG requirements in DP communities, starting with Al Khail Gate.

Arif Mubarak, Chief Executive Office at Dubai Properties Asset Management, said: “At Dubai Properties Asset Management, we place high importance on the safety of our residents and tenants. We are firmly committed to constantly upgrading our properties’ infrastructure, to maintain a secure environment across all our communities. The commencement of the installations of the state of the art LPG composite cylinders, which is a first of its kind being installed in the UAE, is a testament to these efforts as they bring a safe and resilient infrastructure to the residents of Al Khail Gate.”

With the installation of composite cylinders system set to be implemented in two phases and to be completed in Q1 2018, over 9,000 units of Al Khail Gate will have in each kitchen an LPG Gas leak detection sensor that will trigger a shutdown of gas supply from the cylinders through a Solenoid Valve supplemented by an emergency shutdown switch.

The gas detection system in every kitchen is wired to the fire alarm panel of the building which instantly communicates any hazards directly with the 24x7 help center of the Dubai Civil Defense department. The regulators on the cylinder are fitted with an excess flow-check mechanism that instantly stops the flow of gas from the cylinder in case of any loss of containment in the supply piping. Al Khail Gate residential tenants will automatically be enrolled for annual maintenance contracts ensuring peace of mind throughout the year.

Composite cylinders are light weight and almost half the weight of a conventional steel cylinder. This allows better fuel efficiency in transportation due to lesser Pay-load on transport vehicles reducing the overall carbon footprint. Composite cylinders are also translucent enabling the consumers to know the level of product in the cylinder as it goes down thereby alerting them to book refills on time.

Emirates Gas’ initiative in delivering a state-of-the-art technology driven smart application that facilitates Al Khail Gate residential tenants in managing their LPG requirements, including a payment gateway, is driven by H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai’s vision of a smart city with mobility and E-commerce being the focus.