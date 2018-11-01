Emirates Islamic Celebrates UAE Flag Day

Emirates Islamic Bank opened its doors in October 2004 with a mission to provide consumers in the UAE with effective and innovative Shari'a-compliant financial solutions. The Bank offers a range of Shari'a compliant products and services conforming to the highest standards of Islamic finance and all its activities are overseen by a Shari'a board comprising several prestigious scholars of Islamic law.

On the retail side, the bank has an array of products, such as a full range of credit cards including Visa Infinite Card; Manzili Home Finance, Intaleq Car Finance, and many other products. The bank has also launched Al Reem Ladies Banking, a specialized banking service designed to cater to the banking and financial needs of women in the region.

The bank also offers Ethmar Priority banking to suit the demands of the high-net-worth clients.

Emirates Islamic Bank is very active on the Corporate Banking level, seeking exceptional investment opportunities in the local as well as the regional market. Within almost three years of its inception Emirates Islamic Bank has managed to position itself as one of leading financial players in the UAE's banking sector. The bank's rapid growth and success is mainly due to its continued successful launch of Shari'a compliant products, services and other key business initiatives. EIB is headquartered in Dubai, employs more than 800 staff and has currently 30 branches across the UAE.