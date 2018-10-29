Emirates Islamic Contributes Dh8 Million to Dubai Autism Centre

Awatif Al Harmoodi, General Manager, Operational Quality & Processes at Emirates Islamic, presenting the cheque to Mr. Mohammad Amin Al-Emadi, Board Member at Dubai Autism Center.

Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, today announced that it has contributed AED 8 million to Dubai Autism Centre; the largest, most innovative and comprehensive non-profit organization in the United Arab Emirates serving children with Autism Spectrum Disorders. The contribution, provided through Emirates Islamic’s Charity Fund, will be used to fund the development of the Centre’s new facilities that are built on an area of 91,000 square feet.

Commenting on the contribution, Awatif Al Harmoodi, General Manager, Operational Governance, Emirates Islamic, said: “Charity is a cornerstone of Shari’a and as one of the country’s leading Islamic banks, Emirates Islamic is committed to supporting charitable and humanitarian causes via the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund. It is our privilege to be given this noble opportunity to contribute towards the rehabilitation of children with autism, through Dubai Autism Centre. We hope that our contribution will help in providing the required intervention and care to more children through the new centre.”

Mr. Mohammad Amin Al-Emadi, Director General of Dubai Autism Center said: “We would like to express our thanks and sincere appreciation to Emirates Islamic for their support to expand the Center’s services and develop its facilities with the latest equipment and rehabilitation methods for children with autism. We also commend Emirates Islamic for its efforts in the field of social responsibility and longstanding commitment to charitable humanitarian causes in the UAE.”

