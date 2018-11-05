Emirates Islamic Offers iPhone as Part of the Grand Savings Campaign

Wasim Saifi, Deputy CEO, Consumer Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic

Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has announced the Grand Savings campaign, offering its customers an iPhone Xs when they open a new Savings Account with the Bank or increase the balance in their existing Savings accounts. Both new and existing customers can avail this offer by depositing AED 500,000 or more in new funds to the Bank in their Savings Accounts during the campaign period and maintain their overall relationship balance for a period of 6 months. Customers can choose from a range of accounts such as the Kunooz Savings account, E-savings account, Super Savings account or Investment Savings account. The offer is valid till 31 December, 2018.

In addition to the iPhone Xs, customers are also eligible for a range of regular rewards offered on the Savings Accounts. Customers could earn up to 60,000 Skywards Miles per year and also earn profits through the Super Savings Account. The Kunooz Savings Account offers 5 daily cash prizes of AED 3,000 each and monthly grand prizes including AED 1 million or a luxury car or AED 200,000 in a Savings Account.

Commenting on the campaign, Wasim Saifi, Deputy CEO - Consumer Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, said: “We believe in encouraging our customers to secure their future through increased savings. By offering more rewards with our Savings Accounts, we hope to create greater opportunities for our customers, and I am confident that this campaign will be well-received by our customers.”