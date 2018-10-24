Emirates NBD’s Automation Efforts Recognised by World’s Largest Enterprise Software Company

Emirates NBD receives the ‘Innovation in Hybrid IT Management’ award from Micro Focus.

Emirates NBD, a leading financial institution in the Middle East, has received the ‘Innovation in Hybrid IT Management’ award from Micro Focus, one of the world’s largest enterprise software companies.

Emirates NBD was commended for its extensive automation efforts which is a critical enabler of its continued transition to an agile delivery method as part of its AED 1 billion digital transformation.

Emirates NBD built a comprehensive test automation platform and range of tools on its private cloud, which was also announced as a regional first in the banking sector earlier this year. Its new testing capabilities have increased the speed of new product releases through shorter test cycles while enhancing defect detection across applications. The long-term cost of testing is also expected to lower significantly, aligned with a reduction in manual testing.

Commenting on the win, Abdulla Qassem, Group Chief Operating Officer, Emirates NBD said: “It is wonderful to be recognised for our best-in-class automation solutions as part of our ongoing upward cycle towards becoming a leading digital financial entity. Our approach has enabled our continued transition to an agile and continuous software delivery method within IT by reducing testing timeframes and manual intervention while enhancing our software quality. In doing so, we have further accelerated Emirates NBD’s ability to outpace the market in launching new digital products and channels while providing a seamless, safe customer experience.”

Anas E. Jwaied, Managing Director Middle East & Africa, Micro Focus said: “It is an honour for us to continue supporting Emirates NBD’s long-term digital transformation. We are delighted to recognise Emirates NBD with the “Innovation in Hybrid IT Management” award for their efforts in using testing automation to enhance the speed and quality of their innovative customer services.”

Emirates NBD aims to maximise automation across all major applications during its four-year digital transformation which is now in its second phase. The transformation initiative was announced in 2016 and includes an end-to-end upgrade of Emirates NBD’s capabilities across IT architecture, infrastructure, data and security, as well as in terms of its IT-business model.