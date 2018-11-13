Emirates NBD Encourages UAE to ‘Give In to Giving’ This World Kindness Day

Emirates NBD aims to persuade UAE citizens and residents to invest in their community by giving their skills and time to worthwhile causes.

With World Kindness Day on 13 November, Emirates NBD, a leading banking group and and a pioneer in private sector volunteering in the UAE, has released a video to encourage UAE residents to ‘give in to giving’ by dedicating their time to volunteer in initiatives across the country.

Inspired by Year of Zayed initiatives that have promoted philanthropic behavior across the country throughout 2018, Emirates NBD aims to persuade UAE citizens and residents to invest in their community by giving their skills and time to worthwhile causes, such as those organized by Dubai Volunteer Center and Volunteers.ae. A champion of private sector volunteering, Emirates NBD has run its community volunteer programme, Exchangers for employees and partners, since 2015.

Emirates NBD’s Exchangers is an integral part of the bank’s CSR commitment and supports the UAE government’s goal to increase community volunteering in the Year of Zayed following the Year of Giving. The bank is a collaborating member of IMPACT 2030 under the United Nations, a private sector-led organisation that aims to tackle the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through corporate volunteering. Volunteering is also a key focus of the bank’s recent premier partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai. Performance numbers and impact of the Exchanger programme are audited by a third party assessor, Sustainable Square, a global CSR and sustainability agency.