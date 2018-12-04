Emirates Palace Takes Home Two Top Honours at the Prestigious World Travel Awards in Lisbon, Portugal

e evening formed the climax of the silver jubilee World Travel Awards Grand Tour 2018, representing the 25th anniversary in honouring excellence within the international hospitality industry.

Recognised as the ‘Oscars of the Travel Industry’, leading voices in the travel arena came together last night to celebrate travel and tourism excellence at the World Travel Awards Grand Final Gala Ceremony 2018, a dazzling red-carpet ceremony held at the atmospheric Pátio da Galé, in Lisbon, Portugal.

Bringing together leading figureheads and VIPs from across the globe.

Emirates Palace has once again been recognized as the World's Leading Conference Hotel 2018 and the World's Leading Luxury Beach Resort 2018. The awards highlight the growing importance of both event and leisure tourism in the region.

Commenting on the recognition these honours bring to the hotel, Martin Cramer, General Manager at Emirates Palace, said: ‘The World Travel Awards celebrate excellence across all sectors of the travel industry and bring international acclaim to their winners. We are exceptionally pleased to have walked away with two coveted awards for the second year in a row.’

As the most prestigious travel event of the year the World Travel Awards are voted for by travel and tourism professionals and consumers worldwide, recognising the commitment to excellence demonstrated over the last twelve months.