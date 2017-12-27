EmiratesGBC Builds the Case for ‘Nearly Zero Energy Buildings’ With Tour of Sustainable Autonomous House

During the event

Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC), an independent forum aimed at conserving the environment by strengthening and promoting green building practices, highlighted the Importance of working towards Nearly Zero Energy Buildings (nZEBs) in collaboration with Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE).

The event titled ‘Building a Case for Nearly Zero Energy Buildings’ was hosted at MBRSC’s Sustainable Autonomous House, the first of its kind house project in the UAE, developed to be self-sufficient and completely independent of the electricity grid. Harnessing autonomous energy from the sun and depending on smart technical and engineering solutions to adapt to hot and humid climate challenges, the Sustainable Autonomous House serves as a model for nZEBs.

The event was attended by government representatives as well as several real estate developers, with a discussion on nZEBs, their importance and how the UAE can promote nZEBs. EmiratesGBC also highlighted the findings of its report, ‘Defining Nearly Zero Energy Buildings in the UAE – 2017,’ which identified that the UAE is aligned with the global timeline to adopt nZEBs.

Further, MBRSC presented a case study on the Sustainable Autonomous House and its unique features, followed by a discussion on it led by officials of MBRSC and DSCE. This was followed by a tour of the Sustainable Autonomous House.

Saeed Al Abbar, Chairman of EmiratesGBC, said: “nZEBs, while a relatively new concept to the UAE, is of great significance in the country’s focus on sustainable development. With buildings in the UAE consuming up to 70 to 80 per cent of the total electricity generated, an integrated approach to energy management is key – and this should take into consideration the development of nZEBs. The Sustainable Autonomous House serves as a referral point in the intelligent integration of energy management practices, and reflects the forward-looking green vision of the UAE. Through the discussion and tour, we are underlining the need for a collaborative effort to popularise the concept of nZEBs in the UAE.”

Nearly Zero Energy Buildings (nZEBs) are a key measure to support the UAE’s pledge of combating global warming at COP21 in 2015 and its ratification of the Paris Agreement in 2016 as well as the sustainable development goals outlined by the UAE Vision 2021, Abu Dhabi Plan 2030 and Dubai Plan 2021.

EmiratesGBC has a dedicated online database that highlights manufacturers of energy efficient equipment for building retrofit/new construction projects. In addition to releasing two ground-breaking industry reports – ‘EmiratesGBC Technical Guidelines for Retrofitting Buildings’ and ‘Energy & Water Benchmarking for UAE Hotels’ – it regularly hosts Focus Days and networking sessions to promote green buildings.