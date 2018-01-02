Emirati Woman Marks ‘Year of Zayed’ With Donation of Dh5 Million to Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation’s First Education Endowment

During the event

Marking the commencement of ‘Year of Zayed’, the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (AMAF) has received its first donation of AED5 million from a benevolent Emirati lady donor, Mrs Dawlat Mahmoud Al Mahmoud. Mrs Al Mahmoud’s donations were presented on behalf of her late husband Abdulghafoor Ali Gargash and herself.

The donation complements her previous contribution of AED20 million last October 2017 towards the establishment of AMAF’s first-ever education endowment that seeks to finance the higher education of minors and orphans under the Foundation’s care. In a gesture of appreciation to the first contribution, AMAF named the library at Family Village after the donation from Mrs Al Mahmoud and her late husband.

Mrs Dawlat Al Mahmoud donation is in accordance with the declaration of 2018 as the ‘Year of Zayed’ by the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Mrs Al Mahmoud was keen to be the first donor to the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation in the ‘Year of Zayed’, which is dedicated to the vision and values of the founding father of the UAE, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Applauding Mrs Dawlat Al Mahmoud’s generous gesture, His Excellency Tayeb Al-Rais, Secretary General of AMAF, said: “This timely contribution is an outstanding example of the importance of giving and patriotism. We could not have asked for a better start to the ‘Year of Zayed’. The benevolence of the Emirati woman is a testament to the UAE’s sustained emphasis on giving and charity that has been embedded in us by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

“In addition to feeling an enormous sense of gratitude to Mrs Al Mahmoud, we also applaud her for her commitment and keenness in enabling us to shape a generation of educated young adults that will secure the future of our country. We are confident this gesture will inspire other benefactors to emulate her example and support the education of deserving minors in our care.”

He added: "What we are particularly grateful for is the donor’s decision to follow up on an earlier generous contribution of AED20 million. Emphasizing the endower’s confidence in the humanitarian efforts of our Foundation, the substantial donation will enable us to continue our role in caring for the underprivileged segments of society in the most fulfilling way."

For her part, Mrs Dawlat Al Mahmoud said: “I was pleased to invest in AMAF’s education endowment that will make an enduring impact rather than use the donation for a purpose that offers short-term benefits. In earmarking the sum for student scholarships, AMAF has ensured that this contribution from my husband, may Allah be pleased with him, and myself translates into an everlasting act of charity. I am confident of the Foundation’s ability to fulfil this wish to everyone’s satisfaction.”

Annual revenues from the education endowment will be dedicated towards offering university scholarships to outstanding orphans for further studies at the University of Dubai, University of Sharjah, Paris-Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, and other national and international universities based in the UAE. Furthermore, beneficiary students will be encouraged to pursue specializations that are in demand in the labor market and support the UAE’s strategy to continue enhancing its global competitiveness.