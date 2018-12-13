Emphasizing the Importance of Photography and Contributing to Highlight the Beauty of the Kingdom Through Pictures

His Royal Highness Prince Sultan Bin Salman during his visit to the Huawei Booth

Due to its belief in the importance of highlighting the natural and heritage landmarks in Saudi Arabia and supported by users’ trust in its ability to provide a distinct experience especially in photography, Huawei Saudi Arabia has participated as “Smartphone Partner” in the 7th edition of “Colors of Saudi” Forum, the largest photography and film exhibition which organized by Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage. Through this participation, Huawei aims to emphasize the importance of photography as one of the key elements to contribute to the development of the tourism system in the Kingdom through the new HUAWEI Mate20 Series, which provides an advanced photographic experience and supported by advanced technologies.

"Huawei" was honored by the visit of His Royal Highness Prince Sultan bin Salman, President of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage to Huawei’s booth in the forum. In this regard, Mr. Bill Yu, Vice President of Huawei Saudi said: "We are very pleased to participate in this important event which will contribute to highlighting the natural and heritage features in the Kingdom. At Huawei, we believe in the capabilities of Saudis who rose to the top in different fields, especially in photography. Because Huawei is now leading in this field, and it has a commitment towards the Saudi users, we ensured sharing our expertise with the youth and talented photographers in the Kingdom to be able to highlight the beauty of Saudi landmarks using HUAWEI Mate20 Series as smartphones as they’ve become their all-time companions.

Huawei's smartphone Mate series committed to the highest standards of performance, high speed and attractive design thanks to its customized design for users. Huawei once again provides a fast and easy-to-use experience in line with what they expect from smartphones.

HUAWEI Mate20 Pro is equipped with a 40MP main camera, a 20MP ultra wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. Together, the trio of lenses supports a wide range of focal lengths enabling it to mimic the results from professional cameras. This wider perspective creates a sense of spaciousness and a three-dimensional effect to the images. The new camera system also supports macro distance, which produces crisp images of objects that are laces as closed as 2.5 cm from the lens.

The HUAWEI Mate20 Series also features an AI Portrait Color video mode. Using AI, the HUAWEI Mate20 Series can isolate human subjects and desaturate the colors around them to dramatically highlight the person. AI Spotlight Reel identifies clips with a shared theme and auto-generates a montage, made entirely of highlights.

Featuring Kirin 980, with a 7nm mobile artificial intelligence (AI) chipset, basically everything it has to offer is optimized and made to respond to situations more accurately and as smoothly as possible. It is more like an assistant than a phone, with its intuitive ability to respond to needs rather than just present you with a bulk of rigid features.