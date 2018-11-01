Empower Commemorates Flag Day by Hoisting the UAE Flag on All Its District Cooling Plants Across Dubai

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, joined the whole nation in its celebration of UAE Flag Day today by hoisting the UAE Flag on all its District Cooling Plants across Dubai in addition to its offices and warehouses, in the presence of a number of officials and employees of the corporation.

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower said, “We are responding to the call of our wise leadership to launch a nation-wide campaign to celebrate the UAE Flag Day on 3rd November, which coincides with the anniversary of His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan becoming the president of the UAE.”

“This national occasion constitutes an opportunity for us to recall the efforts of our founding fathers towards unifying our country’s flag, as well as laying the foundations for the country’s development as a world leading civilization,” Bin Shafar noted.

He added: “Today we are reaping the benefits of our founding fathers’ efforts. Furthermore, we recall the achievements of our leader, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, who instilled the love in us to the homeland, devoting ourselves to serve it and pledging our utmost endeavours towards it.”

Bin Shafar stressed: “Thanks to the ambitious vision of our leadership, headed by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, by which, UAE has become one of the most developed and advanced countries in the world.”

“On this occasion, we reiterate loyalty to our leadership, pledge to work towards realizing their ambitions, bear the responsibility placed upon us, and support achieving comprehensive and sustainable development of the nation.” concluded Bin Shafar.

Empower currently operates over 1.34 Million RT, providing environmentally responsible district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments, such as Jumeirah Group, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Business Bay, Dubai Healthcare City, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Design District and International Media Production Zone, among others.