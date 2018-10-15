Empower District Cooling Plant in Dubailand Residential Complex With 40,000 RT

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has started designing its district cooling plant for Dubailand Residential Complex (DLRC), with a capacity of 40,000 Refrigeration Tones (RT). This cooling plant will benefit the residential and other facilities at DLRC. In 2010, Empower began to provide district cooling services to DLCR through three cooling plants. Empower’s decision to enhance its current capacity in DLRC comes in the light of the increased number of buildings and consumption in the area.

Empower has recently awarded the consultancy contract for the plant’s design. The new plant will add up to its portfolio of 73 cooling plants as of the end of 2017.

Dubailand Residential Complex (DLRC) is a family-friendly property that efficiently meets the needs of its residents through innovative and well-executed housing units. Residential projects range from luxurious to competitive pricing, each offering a distinct lifestyle, with facilities including schools, nurseries, clinics and shopping malls, designed specifically for families.

“Empower works on a strategic plan to develop its infrastructure by increasing the number of areas covered by district cooling systems in Dubai and expanding its existing network of 85,000 customers. This contributes to making Dubai the most sustainable city in the world and the city with the lowest carbon footprint by 2050. It also supports the Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy 2030, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to reduce energy and water consumption by 30% by 2030, as well as the Dubai Plan 2021 to make Dubai a smart and sustainable city whose environmental elements are clean, healthy and sustainable,” said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

“Our cooling plants are efficient and reliable to achieve the highest levels of sustainable energy performance. District cooling systems contribute to reduce power consumption and preserve the environment. We strive to achieve the highest level of satisfaction and meet the needs of our stakeholders, to enhance our role as the world’s largest district cooling services provider and contribute to sustainable development,” added Bin Shafar.

The new plant will be designed according to the best international standards, the sustainable green building standards and the modern urban development of Dubai. This supports the overall appearance of the area and the architectural design of the buildings.

The plant will use digital technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications which reduce energy consumption for cooling operations using sustainable approaches. These include wastewater treatment technologies and thermal storage tanks. These plants will be connected to Empower’s state-or-the-art Command Control Centre (CCC), which will provide instant information to determine supply and consumption rates with the click of a button.

Empower currently operates over 1.34 Million RT, providing environmentally responsible district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments, such as Jumeirah Group, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Business Bay, Dubai Healthcare City, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Design District and International Media Production Zone, among others.