Empower Establishes World’s Largest District Cooling Project in Business Bay With 350,000 Rt Capacity

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, is on its way in establishing the world’s largest district cooling project by increasing its capacity of district cooling in Business Bay, based on the contract signed in 2005, which stipulates providing Business Bay with 350,000 Refrigeration Tons (RT), in completion of its expansion plans to cover the entire Business Bay district and to meet the incremental demand on district cooling services in this dynamic part of Dubai.

Currently, Business Bay is served by 3 major district cooling plants with a total capacity of 135,000 RT, owned by Empower named as Business Bay 1, Business Bay 2 and Business 3 located inside the district. As part of the expansion plan, 3 more plants, Business Bay 4, Business Bay 5 and Business 6 are upcoming in the same district with the capacity of meeting the increased demand on district cooling services in Business Bay. The collective capacity is expected to reach 350,000 RT by the completion of all stages of this project, which is the largest project of its kind worldwide.

The Business Bay 2 and Business Bay 3 plants were built according to the US Green Building Standards, and have also obtained the certificate of LEED ‘GOLD’ Standards. All plants in Business Bay project are following sustainable methodologies by using Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) and Thermal Energy Storage (TES) technologies and connected to Empower’s Centralised Command Center, which provides real-time information and overview about plant operations. To maintain the overall attire of the district, a special attention has been given in the architectural design of all plants which goes along with the comprehensive architectural development of this area.

The upcoming plants, which incorporate digital technologies and AI applications apart from TES and TSE technologies that contribute in reducing power consumption in cooling operations, and will be designed in line with the highest international standards, taking into consideration the standards of green building and the new urban developments in Dubai, and will align with the overall view of the district and the external look of the buildings. The upcoming plants,

In this regard, Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said: “The district cooling project in Business Bay will be Empower’s largest project and the largest project of its kind worldwide by the time of its completion, in terms of the number of plants and cooling capacity, which will amount to 350,000 RT, as well as in terms of the technologies that will be used. The new plants, Business Bay 4, 5 & 6 that Empower is working on completing will be using advanced technologies, including AI application. These plants will also be connected to the Monitoring and Control Centre which will be providing instantaneous information to adjust supply and consumption rates with a single keystroke”.

“The expansion works we are carrying out in Business Bay reflect the increased demand on district cooling systems, not only in this district, but all over Dubai as well, underscoring that we have advanced infrastructure contributing to providing world-class cooling services that are effective and efficient, and align with the adopted environment-friendly international standards. Additionally, the higher demand is a strong indicator of the increased demand on district cooling solutions in various residential and commercial sectors, confirming investors’ awareness regarding the rationalization of energy consumption, conservation of natural and environmental resources and reducing maintenance and operating costs. This will reduce CO 2 emissions in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai”, added Bin Shafar.

Empower currently operates over 1.34 Million RT, providing environmentally responsible district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments, such as Jumeirah Group, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Business Bay, Dubai Healthcare City, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Design District and International Media Production Zone, among others.